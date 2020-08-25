Grab your toolbox and decor mood board—Lowe’s and NYFW are coming together to transport high fashion from the runway to your home.

As part of the first-of-its-kind partnership collaboration, Lowe’s will link up with designers Jason Wu, Rebecca Minkoff, and Christian Siriano. The aim of the partnership is to disrupt the notion that high-style decor has to come with an extortionate price tag: which is music to our ears! And seemingly, this is the perfect time to pique the interests of those keen to revamp their homes—after six+ months at home, who among us isn’t sick of looking at our own surroundings.

On Sept. 8, Lowe’s will reveal shoppable decor edits curated under the vision of Wu, Minkoff, and Siriano. The trio of designers will handpick items inspired by their own definition of home, which will later serve as the backdrop of their outdoor shows taking place during the fashion week schedule Sept. 14-16. Among the runway-ready edits will be offerings like lighting, patio furniture, flooring, and building materials.

Minkoff said she is “thrilled to partner with Lowe’s to make fashion week at home come to life.”

“Fashion at home has never been more relevant, and the last few months for myself, my company and my customers have proved the incredible ways we can continue to express ourselves at home, from our chicest couch to our social-worthy wallpapers and backdrops,” she said in a release.

See below for a teaser at what to expect… what will you be adding to your cart?

Also as part of the partnerships, Lowe’s will style and livestream each of the designers’ runway shows. Afterwards, Lowe’s will join each designer in giving fashion greater purpose by participating in a community project that makes high-style design accessible to people and communities impacted by the pandemic.

