Louis Vuitton Steals Couture’s Thunder, Releases Star-Studded Lookbook

How does one nab attention for a Pre-Fall collection in the wake of couture week? Easy. Tap a bunch of celebrities for a lookbook and make the images super kitschy. At least that’s what Nicolas Ghesquière did to promote his Pre-Fall 2020 collection for Louis Vuitton. Brand ambassadors like Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Connelly, Laura Harrier, and Sophie Turner each get to star in their own pulp fiction, with references to science fiction, fantasy, and horror. As far as lookbooks go, it’s a super fun concept! It’s kind of refreshing that Vuitton didn’t rest on the star power of its cast alone, although it easily could have. Robyn, Jaden Smith, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Billie Lourd all make appearances. It’s quite the grouping.

The collection itself is an unusual mashup of luxury ready-to-wear, graphic tees, and Vuitton accessories. Many looks have been paired with moon boots, which is either a fun thematic riff on the ’80s for the lookbook alone, or the next must-have status item for streetstyle stars. Check out the entire collection below.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.