What to Look Forward to at London Fashion Week: Spring 2027 Ready-to-Wear

There’s a lot to look forward to at London Fashion Week this September: the great Christopher Kane is making his runway return with hist first collection for Mulberry on Sunday, September 20, and McQueen is returning their runway show to London for the first time since February 2001. Check out the full schedule below along with our picks for what to look forward to most and why.
Thursday, September 17
Harris Reed will show his first collection since leaving Nina Ricci. At the time of his departure, he said he was looking forward to focusing fully on his namesake label, so it will be interesting to see if the extra time and attention have yielded any new ideas. Mark Fast is back on the schedule after skipping last season — his work has always been better suited to warm weather anyway — and, of course, we are always excited to see what Stephen Jones Millinery, AGRO Studio, and Mithridate are up to.
10:00 – PAUL COSTELLOE
10:30 – STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY
11:00 – BFC JEWELLERY SHOWCASE AT DOVER STREET MARKET
11:30 – JOYCE BAO
12:00 – KEBURIA
13:00 – AGRO STUDIO
13:30 – FRANCESCA LAKE
13:45 – DJOKIC
14:00 – NU
14:00 – MAXIMILIAN RAYNOR
14:15 – OQLIQ
14:30 – PINDIGA RANJITH KUMAR
14:45 – WENYIN JIANG
15:00 – APUJAN
15:00 – MITHRIDATE
15:30 – SARAH REGENSBURGER
16:00 – MARK FAST
16:30 – BARBOUR
17:00 – BIRMINGHAM CITY UNIVERSITY
17:00 – EBAY ENDLESS RUNWAY
18:00 – HARRIS REED
18:30 – KSENIASCHNAIDER
20:00 – H&M
Friday, September 18
Ashley Williams is returning to the runway after presenting a look book for Fall 2026 and we’re especially excited to see what Bora Aksu is up to as they had one of our favorite shows last season.
10:00 – PETRA FAGERSTRÖM
10:30 – E.W.USIE
10:30 – KYLE HO
11:00 – BORA AKSU
11:30 – MARIA GRACHVOGEL
12:00 – M&S
12:30 – JENN LEE
13:00 – SUSAN FANG
14:00 – ASHLEY WILLIAMS
14:30 – RAY CHU
15:00 – OSCAR OUYANG
16:00 – A LETTER
16:30 – LUCILA SAFDIE
17:00 – FASHION EAST
18:00 – ANNIE’S
18:30 – THE OUZE
19:00 – AARON ESH
20:00 – NATASHA ZINKO
21:00 – PAOLO CARZANA
Saturday, September 19
Richard Quinn is definitely the heavy hitter of the day, but we’re probably most excited about Chopova Lowena who are returning to the catwalk after showing an excellent collection via look book for Fall 2026. It will also be interesting to see if Dreaming Eli can push their lingerie-inspired designs into some new territory, because as much as we loved what they did last season, it is starting to feel a little same-y.
10:00 – TALIA BYRE
10:30 – E.W.USIE
10:30 – GEORDIE CAMPBEL
11:00 – PATRICK MCDOWELL
11:30 – COMPLETEDWORKS
12:00 – JOHN RICHMOND
12:30 – UNHIDDEN
13:00 – AHLUWALIA
14:00 – PAULINE DUJANCOURT
14:30 – JOHANNA PARV
14:30 – STEVE O SMITH
15:00 – TOGA
15:30 – YUHAN AO
16:00 – DREAMING EL
16:30 – _J.L-A.L_
17:00 – KNWLS
17:30 – LEO PROTHMANN
18:00 – RICHARD QUINN
18:30 – SRVC
19:00 – YUHAN WANG
20:00 – CHOPOVA LOWENA
Sunday, September 20
If there’s one day not to miss this LFW, it’s this one: Simone Rocha kicks things off followed by the always stellar Erdem. Day four also includes collections from Emilia Wickstead and Roksanda, but we’re most excited about Christopher Kane’s debut at Mulberry — the brand’s first proper runway show since Fall 2027 — and McQueen’s London return. Here’s hoping the change of venue will herald a return to form and a revitalization for the struggling luxury brand, which has been lead by designer Seán McGirr since 2023 with… middling results.
10:00 – SIMONE ROCHA
10:30 – YAKU
11:00 – EDELINE LEE
11:30 – LIBEROWE
12:00 – ERDEM
12:30 – GUI ROSA
13:00 – EMILIA WICKSTEAD
14:00 – LABRUM
14:30 – 5000
15:00 – MULBERRY BY CHRISTOPHER KANE
15:30 – A.V. VATTEV
16:00 – CHARLIE CONSTANTINOU
17:00 – ROKSANDA
18:00 – ONALAJA
20:00 – MCQUEEN
Monday, September 21
Once again, Burberry will close out LFW this season with what will undoubtedly be the most overproduced show of the week. Not that we’re opposed to a grand production. Not at all! And given Burberry’s recent return to profitability, we’re hoping the brand will be in the mood to celebrate with a show that is bigger and better than ever.
09:30 – ALESSANDRA RICH
10:00 – SELASI
10:30 – OCTI
11:00 – LOVEBIRDS
12:00 – DI PETSA
12:30 – TOLU COKER
14:00 – ASHISH
14:30 – CLARA CHU
16:00 – LIZA KEANE
16:30 – SÓL HANSDÓTTIR
19:00 – BURBERRY
Check out the full calendar, along with links to all the season’s digital presentations, here.