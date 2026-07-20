What to Look Forward to at London Fashion Week: Spring 2027 Ready-to-Wear

There’s a lot to look forward to at London Fashion Week this September: the great Christopher Kane is making his runway return with hist first collection for Mulberry on Sunday, September 20, and McQueen is returning their runway show to London for the first time since February 2001. Check out the full schedule below along with our picks for what to look forward to most and why.

Thursday, September 17

Harris Reed will show his first collection since leaving Nina Ricci. At the time of his departure, he said he was looking forward to focusing fully on his namesake label, so it will be interesting to see if the extra time and attention have yielded any new ideas. Mark Fast is back on the schedule after skipping last season — his work has always been better suited to warm weather anyway — and, of course, we are always excited to see what Stephen Jones Millinery, AGRO Studio, and Mithridate are up to.

10:00 – PAUL COSTELLOE

10:30 – STEPHEN JONES MILLINERY

11:00 – BFC JEWELLERY SHOWCASE AT DOVER STREET MARKET

11:30 – JOYCE BAO

12:00 – KEBURIA

13:00 – AGRO STUDIO

13:30 – FRANCESCA LAKE

13:45 – DJOKIC

14:00 – NU

14:00 – MAXIMILIAN RAYNOR

14:15 – OQLIQ

14:30 – PINDIGA RANJITH KUMAR

14:45 – WENYIN JIANG

15:00 – APUJAN

15:00 – MITHRIDATE

15:30 – SARAH REGENSBURGER

16:00 – MARK FAST

16:30 – BARBOUR

17:00 – BIRMINGHAM CITY UNIVERSITY

17:00 – EBAY ENDLESS RUNWAY

18:00 – HARRIS REED

18:30 – KSENIASCHNAIDER

20:00 – H&M

Friday, September 18

Ashley Williams is returning to the runway after presenting a look book for Fall 2026 and we’re especially excited to see what Bora Aksu is up to as they had one of our favorite shows last season.

10:00 – PETRA FAGERSTRÖM

10:30 – E.W.USIE

10:30 – KYLE HO

11:00 – BORA AKSU

11:30 – MARIA GRACHVOGEL

12:00 – M&S

12:30 – JENN LEE

13:00 – SUSAN FANG

14:00 – ASHLEY WILLIAMS

14:30 – RAY CHU

15:00 – OSCAR OUYANG

16:00 – A LETTER

16:30 – LUCILA SAFDIE

17:00 – FASHION EAST

18:00 – ANNIE’S

18:30 – THE OUZE

19:00 – AARON ESH

20:00 – NATASHA ZINKO

21:00 – PAOLO CARZANA

Saturday, September 19

Richard Quinn is definitely the heavy hitter of the day, but we’re probably most excited about Chopova Lowena who are returning to the catwalk after showing an excellent collection via look book for Fall 2026. It will also be interesting to see if Dreaming Eli can push their lingerie-inspired designs into some new territory, because as much as we loved what they did last season, it is starting to feel a little same-y.

10:00 – TALIA BYRE

10:30 – E.W.USIE

10:30 – GEORDIE CAMPBEL

11:00 – PATRICK MCDOWELL

11:30 – COMPLETEDWORKS

12:00 – JOHN RICHMOND

12:30 – UNHIDDEN

13:00 – AHLUWALIA

14:00 – PAULINE DUJANCOURT

14:30 – JOHANNA PARV

14:30 – STEVE O SMITH

15:00 – TOGA

15:30 – YUHAN AO

16:00 – DREAMING EL

16:30 – _J.L-A.L_

17:00 – KNWLS

17:30 – LEO PROTHMANN

18:00 – RICHARD QUINN

18:30 – SRVC

19:00 – YUHAN WANG

20:00 – CHOPOVA LOWENA

Sunday, September 20

If there’s one day not to miss this LFW, it’s this one: Simone Rocha kicks things off followed by the always stellar Erdem. Day four also includes collections from Emilia Wickstead and Roksanda, but we’re most excited about Christopher Kane’s debut at Mulberry — the brand’s first proper runway show since Fall 2027 — and McQueen’s London return. Here’s hoping the change of venue will herald a return to form and a revitalization for the struggling luxury brand, which has been lead by designer Seán McGirr since 2023 with… middling results.

10:00 – SIMONE ROCHA

10:30 – YAKU

11:00 – EDELINE LEE

11:30 – LIBEROWE

12:00 – ERDEM

12:30 – GUI ROSA

13:00 – EMILIA WICKSTEAD

14:00 – LABRUM

14:30 – 5000

15:00 – MULBERRY BY CHRISTOPHER KANE

15:30 – A.V. VATTEV

16:00 – CHARLIE CONSTANTINOU

17:00 – ROKSANDA

18:00 – ONALAJA

20:00 – MCQUEEN

Monday, September 21

Once again, Burberry will close out LFW this season with what will undoubtedly be the most overproduced show of the week. Not that we’re opposed to a grand production. Not at all! And given Burberry’s recent return to profitability, we’re hoping the brand will be in the mood to celebrate with a show that is bigger and better than ever.

09:30 – ALESSANDRA RICH

10:00 – SELASI

10:30 – OCTI

11:00 – LOVEBIRDS

12:00 – DI PETSA

12:30 – TOLU COKER

14:00 – ASHISH

14:30 – CLARA CHU

16:00 – LIZA KEANE

16:30 – SÓL HANSDÓTTIR

19:00 – BURBERRY

Check out the full calendar, along with links to all the season’s digital presentations, here.