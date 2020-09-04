30 Designers Will Have Physical Shows at London Fashion Week

London’s calling—and the fashion crowd is listening. More than 30 London Fashion Week brands and designers are planning to have live runway shows, presentations, or events, as well as personal appointments to showcase their new wares.

Christopher Kane, Erdem, Roksanda, Victoria Beckham, Molly Goddard, Osman, and Simone Rocha are among the labels who will have physical events. The British Fashion Council said all live events will adhere to social distancing and hygiene.

Things will kick off with Burberry’s live streamed outdoor show on Sept. 17 and wrap up on Sept. 22. Throughout the schedule, there will be plenty of digital presentations and activations too. (Get ready for that dreaded word “phygital” to stick around, people!) Out of the 80 designers taking part, 50 of them—including Vivienne Westwood, JW Anderson, Hillier Bartley, Phoebe English, and Stephen Jones Millinery—are opting to present their collections digitally.

The showcase will be gender neutral and incorporate womenswear and menswear designers. What’s also different this time around is that the showcase won’t be referred to as Spring 2021, but as “London Fashion Week September 2020” in a move towards a more season-less approach.

As for us—and the international fashion media—well, I guess we’ll still be tuning in from home.