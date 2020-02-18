3 Fantastic LFW Runway Collaborations You May Have Missed

Nothing gets the fashion world’s collective blood pumping quite like a multi-brand collaboration and London Fashion Week saw three very cool collabs take to the runway in grand style.

1. MM6 Maison Margiela x The North Face

The MM6 show was full of pieces from their new collaboration with The North Face for Fall 2020. According to a press release about the collection, the garments were “engineered with interlocking components that adapt and extend the protective, insulating properties of each design.” Not totally sure what that means (honestly, the press release was so ridiculously pretentious and verbose that most of it barely qualified as English) but they sure do look cool!

2. Halpern x J Brand

J Brand has a long history of designer collaborations — from Proenza Schouler to Christopher Kane to Simone Rocha to Bella Freud — but nothing quite as funky as what they created with Michael Halpern for his Fall 2020 collection. The collection will be available online and in select stores starting in late August 2020.

3. Ding Yun Zhang x YEEZY

Zhang’s fantastic puffy coat explosion of a collection, which was shown as part of Central Saint Martins’ semi-annual MFA graduate fashion show, included custom YEEZY Foam Runners. Zhang spent time working for YEEZY, which explains how he managed to pull off such a collaboration while still in school. Student collection rarely go into production, but that just means these shoes are even more collectible!

