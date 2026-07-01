LOFT Makes a Splash at the Palm Tree Music Festival

Over the weekend, LOFT continued their Summer of LOFT tour with a sponsorship and brand activation at Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons.

Among the music festival’s 10,000+ attendees was model Camille Kostek, who was spotted in LOFT’s Palm Club suite wearing the brand’s twill cargo jacket , Lou & Grey baby tee , Rivete wide leg jeans , and an elongated shoulder bag from the their summer collection.

Festival goers also lined up at the Summer of LOFT activation for a chance to win custom merch, gift cards, and more by playing LOFT Plinko, took souvenir photos in the LOFT x Palm Tree co-branded photo booth, and treated themselves to branded cotton candy.