Chic Report

LOFT Makes a Splash at the Palm Tree Music Festival

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Camille Kostek

Over the weekend, LOFT continued their Summer of LOFT tour with a sponsorship and brand activation at Palm Tree Music Festival in the Hamptons.

Among the music festival’s 10,000+ attendees  was model Camille Kostek, who was spotted in LOFT’s Palm Club suite wearing the brand’s twill cargo jacket, Lou & Grey baby tee, Rivete wide leg jeans, and an elongated shoulder bag from the their summer collection.

Camille Kostek

Festival goers also lined up at the Summer of LOFT activation for a chance to win custom merch, gift cards, and more by playing LOFT Plinko, took souvenir photos in the LOFT x Palm Tree co-branded photo booth, and treated themselves to branded cotton candy.

Guests were also able shop LOFT’s iconic denim jackets and perfect tanks and receive free customization with festival patches.

You may also like

LOFT Launches Rivete Denim

Emma Roberts Stars In LOFT’s First-Ever Celebrity...

LOFT’s New Summer Campaign Is Hitting The...

The KnitWell Group’s Glam Holiday House Soirée...

LOFT Celebrates 25 Years, Murdoch Retires, Jimmy...

Chris Uphues Designs Mural for Loft

Austyn Zung on Ann Taylor’s Fall Inspirations

Busy Philipps on Her Busy Spring with...

Ann Taylor And Loft Sold To Ascena...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.