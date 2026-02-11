LOFT Launches Rivete Denim

Loft already knows their way around a good pair of jeans. Their core Loft denim line has been winning over customers for years. But they’re taking their blue jeans game to a whole new level with Rivete, their latest denim evolution full of new shapes, materials, and washes.

Every pair retails for under $100 is available at Loft.com and all of the 500 plus LOFT stores.

“We knew our customer already loved our Loft denim. Rivete Denim let us build on that credibility and establish a bigger stake in this category while also introducing a new generation to the Loft brand.” said Erin Landon, Loft’s brand president.

To celebrate the launch, Loft held a star-studded event at the denim-draped Bowery Hotel in Manhattan’s historic East Village. Guests were treated to a pair of customized Rivete Denim jeans from the debut collection while enjoying music by DJ Chloé Nguyen and a “fresh hot jeans” Rivete Denim pizza window serving Prince Street Pizza. More than 300 celebrities, editors, and influencers came out for the event, including Niamh Adkins, Lexie and Adriana Learman, reality stars Gia Giudice, Ava Dash, Salley Carson, and Ally Lewber.

Check out the party pics below and pick yp your own pair of Rivete Denim HERE!