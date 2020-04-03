Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

37 TV Writers on What Their Characters Would Do During Coronavirus (Vulture)

Vulture reached out to dozens of writers of TV shows past and present, to ask them what their characters would get up to in a coronavirus pandemic — from Parks and Recreation‘s Mike Schur, to Riverdale’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, to Law and Order: SVU’s Warren Leight and Julie Martin. Here’s what 30 Rock‘s Tina Fey and Sam Means had to say:

Tracy has already contracted and survived the virus (“My snakes eat bats and then I use my snakes to practice French kissing, so it was inevitable, Liz Lemon!”), so he would declare himself an immune “green person” and set out to help. (Tracy: “Like Mister Rogers said, ‘Look like the helpers.’”) So, dressed as a firefighter, he would volunteer his time delivering illegal box jellyfish to the elderly. Jack would try to get Liz to go to the secret GE island off the coast of Connecticut: “It will just be the top executives, any wives under 40, and yes, Lauer will be there, but only because it was built into his deal years ago.” Liz refuses to go because of her desire to be egalitarian but also because everyone would probably be barefoot. Pass. She would shelter in place like nobody’s business and still somehow dodge sex with James Marsden. Kenneth would be the most prepared, having grown up Eighth Day Resurrected Covenant of the Holy Trinity and observing its End of Days Countdown Calendar, which is different from most calendars. “For example, we’ve only had Christmas twice, but Easter is every four hours.” Jack would offer to buy Kenneth’s cupboard of canned chickpeas for a million dollars, but Kenneth would just give him two cans for free. “Hoarding is a sin, sir! Just like skateboarding or riding a horse you’re not related to!”

FIT and SUNY Launch Mask Making Initiatives

FIT alumni, with the support of SUNY, launched the New York State Chapter of Sew4Lives, a network of students, alumni, and faculty who have come together to produce hospital-grade masks for frontline workers across NY and beyond. To date, nearly 3,000 masks have been made and delivered. The newly launched NY chapter is also helping other states and is spearheaded by two 2007 FIT Fashion Design alumni: designer, FIT adjunct faculty member Caroline Berti, and designer Karen Sabag.

FIT students and alums have also created FIT Friends and Neighbors Masks. Currently an 800-person volunteer group and growing throughout the U.S. and Canada, this endeavor has been focused on making masks that can be used by front line workers staffing grocery stores and other essential businesses that have remained open during this pandemic. These masks are not hospital grade, and anyone can volunteer if they have access to a sewing machine. FIT has provided easy-to-follow instructions for those who are interested in participating.

MOSCOT Donates Glasses to Frontline Medical Workers

MOSCOT has partnered with Cherry Optical Labs to do their part to support coronavirus relief efforts by donating glasses to front line medical professionals — glasses offering another layer of protection that can help to reduce exposure to airborne particles or fluid-borne pathogens from patients. It’s also just a nice treat for the medical professionals doing such vital work these days. Eyeglasses are available with both non-prescription and prescription (distance or reading) lens options in a pre-selected assortment of MOSCOT frames. To receive a pair of eyeglasses, healthcare professionals can fill out a request form, which MOSCOT will review and fulfill. There is also the option to nominate a healthcare professional working to keep others safe to receive a pair of glasses.

Lululemon Announces They Will Pay Employees Through June 1 (WWD)

Many fashion brands have begun to furlough and lay off their retail staff, but Lululemon is saying that they will continue to pay their employees through June 1, even if their stores remain closed through May. “At Lululemon, our people are our top priority,” said chief executive officer Calvin McDonald in a statement. “These decisions enable us to support our teams and immediate business priorities, while balancing what is required to plan for the recovery and growth to follow. We’re making the right commitments now as we navigate what’s ahead for the future.” Meanwhile, senior leadership at the company will be taking a 20% pay cut.

The Getty Museum’s Art Challenge Is Everything

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles is challenging their followers to recreate their favorite works of art with items they have lying around their homes. The results are, quite frankly, remarkable, and just the thing to lift your spirits.

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home. 🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.