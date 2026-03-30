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Chic ReportNews

Lisa Announces Las Vegas Residency

Who needs to tour when the world is more than willing to come to you?

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning
Lisa

Lisa is latest pop star to set up shop in Las Vegas. For a little while, anyway. Her live show “Viva La Lisa” will be coming to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for two weekends: Nov. 13 and 14 and Nov. 27 and 28.

This makes Lisa the first K-Pop star to stage a Las Vegas residency.

The presale begins Wednesday, April 22 at 10 am PDT. Fans can sign up starting Wednesday, April 1 at 10 am PDT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 pm PDT. There is also an artist presale, which runs Wednesday, April 22 from 10 am PDT through 10 pm PDT.  And the general sale begins Thursday, April 23 at 10 am PDT on ticketmaster.com.

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