Checking in! Before New York Fashion Week kicked off, Lingua Franca brought a stylish crowd to the Bowery Hotel for its first-ever runway show. Upon entering the chandelier-lit space, guests from Susan Sarandon to Katie Couric, Jessel Taank, and more were instantly awash with the colorful cool the brand’s become known for—a similar theme throughout its Fall 2025 collection.

After the lights went down, attendees were treated to a colorful lineup inspired by the Bowery itself—and a rich assortment of characters checking in and out. Many were outfitted in silky loungewear, smoking jackets, and pajama sets, chicly paired with plush robes, corduroy clogs, and silk slippers as if they had just awakened in a premiere suite. Others wore sheer and eyelet-covered maxi dresses, pleated skirts, and plenty of blazers and “Bowery Hotel”-branded T-shirts, akin to guests stepping out for the night. But these weren’t your average pedestrians; New York it-girls of past and present served as models for the occasion, including Jenna Lyons, Molly Ringwald, Ann Dexter Jones, Leigh Lezark, Dee Poku, Angelica Hicks, Jordan Roth, and Pat Cleveland.

In true Lingua Franca fashion, color and humor abounded. Stars both in the audience and on the runway wore the label’s signature cheeky cashmere knits; Taank even cheered on Lyons while wearing a “Jenna F-cking Lyons” sweater! Pops of red, blue, green, and yellow shone through brushstroke, landscape, and floral prints, smoothly harkening back to New York’s groovy ’70s era. Most models carried luggage nodding to the show’s hotel theme, while others carried their dogs in a display of pure cuteness. Plus, a soundtrack including the Yeah Yeah Yeah’s, Florence and the Machine, and Lauryn Hill kept spirits high—culminating with designer Rachelle Hruska McPherson racing down the runway with a crew of kids in Lingua Franca sweaters, set to Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

With its optimism, eclectic energy, and dynamic cast, Lingua Franca’s Fall 2025 show was a heartfelt tribute to New York City itself. The event also paid respect to the city’s rich fashion community, with designers also appearing in the front row—including Todd Snyder, Rebecca Minkoff, and Jennifer Fisher. Afterwards, the backstage doors opened for guests to mingle with cocktails, champagne, and pizza across the floor—complete with beats by DJ Samantha Ronson. Heads will roll! Attendees included Michaela Erlanger, Brianna Lance, Serena Goh, Stacie Henderson, Emely Moreno, Kiel Tutin, Matthew Cancel, Jaclyn Cohen, Alicia Banilivy, David Ruff, Alina Cho, Tanner Richie, Fletcher Kassell, Timo Weiland, Eef Vicca, Kayla Curtis-Evans, Joseph Errico, Ivy Getty, and more.

All images: Matt Borkowski/BFA

