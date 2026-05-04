Lilly Pulitzer’s New Collab Takes “Mommy-and-Me” to The Next Level

Remember when families used to dress up in different versions of the same outfit and head off to Sears to have their portraits taken? It was totally kitsch and although it may have felt slightly cringe at the time, in retrospect, it was actually kind of awesome. Of course, such matchy matchy family ensembles became much harder to pull together as people moved away from making their own clothes, since few brands use the same fabrics and prints for men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. But sometimes you just wanna match. It’s fun! And that’s what Lilly Pulitzer’s latest collaboration is all about.

The brand new capsule collection blends Lilly’s unmistakable Palm Beach spirit with Janie and Jack’s refined approach to childrenswear, creating coordinated looks for babies, girls, boys, and matching styles for women and men.

“From the start, we were inspired by the joy and optimism that Lilly Pulitzer prints bring to summer dressing,” said Lexi Tawes, chief product officer at Janie and Jack via a press release. “Our team looked to Lilly’s archives as well as refreshed artwork to create a collection that feels both nostalgic and fresh. By pairing Lilly’s iconic prints with Janie and Jack’s polished silhouettes, we designed pieces that celebrate coordinated family style — from baby to parents. It’s a collection that captures the magic of summer and the special moments families share together.”

“Lilly Pulitzer has always led with print — using color and pattern to define an American way of dressing,” said Mira Fain, chief creative officer of Lilly Pulitzer. “This collaboration with Janie and Jack gave us the opportunity to return to our archives and reimagine some of our most iconic prints, through a modern, multi-generational lens. By expanding the collection to include babies, boys, and an expansive girls offering — alongside coordinated styles for women and men — we’re extending the legacy of Lilly print to an entirely new generation, while keeping the spirit of joyful dressing at the core.”

Priced from $24 to $99, the Lilly Pulitzer x Janie and Jack collection is available now on lillypulitzer.com, janieandjack .com, and in company-owned retail locations across both brands nationwide.