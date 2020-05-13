Hugo X Liam Payne Launch Second Collection Today

Hugo X Liam Payne dropped their second collaboration today with a new campaign. Photographer Tom Craig shot the former boy bander on an abandoned roof in the heart of London. The brand also announced Payne will give an acoustic performance this weekend with a special appearance by Rita Ora. (The two will be in separate locations.) Viewers can tune in to @hugo_official IGTV or YouTube on Sunday, May 17th at 9am to check it out.

The second collection introduces a reinvented HUGO logo ‘HUGO93.LP’ printed or embroidered across all 14 pieces as tribute to the origins of HUGO and the number 1993, a nod to the singer’s birth year. Each piece also features a “go fast” chevron motif inspired by a tattoo on the global brand ambassador’s right arm. The collection includes apparel and accessories in a palette of black, white, navy, and red.

“I’ve learned so much about my own style over the past two years and I’m so grateful to continue to design clothes that I love to wear,” Payne said in a statement. “This season is very me. It’s all about easy styles that are perfect for the weekend.”

The collection is available on HugoBoss.com and Bloomingdales.com now.

