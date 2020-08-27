Lee and Alfie Release New Looks in Their Ongoing Collaboration

Lee has partnered with Alfie on a co-branded anniversary capsule collection. The release features an artful interpretation of archival styles reimagined. Inspired by the energy of New York City’s hip-hop culture from the ’80s, the Colored Cotten Twill set is in 5 different colors: Alesan, black, gargoyle, lemon, and white. The jacket’s construction is based on the iconic 101J jacket with a few modifications.

The collection also features pants based on the 101Z pant, which is a relaxed straight from the knee fit. The pant is made of cotton twill and features metal heritage “Lee” buttons with a premium recyclable paper path. The pants and jacket are $150.

