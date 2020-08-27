News

Lee and Alfie Release New Looks in Their Ongoing Collaboration

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Lee has partnered with Alfie on a co-branded anniversary capsule collection. The release features an artful interpretation of archival styles reimagined. Inspired by the energy of New York City’s hip-hop culture from the ’80s, the Colored Cotten Twill set is in 5 different colors: Alesan, black, gargoyle, lemon, and white. The jacket’s construction is based on the iconic 101J jacket with a few modifications.

 

The collection also features pants based on the 101Z pant, which is a relaxed straight from the knee fit. The pant is made of cotton twill and features metal heritage “Lee” buttons with a premium recyclable paper path. The pants  and jacket are $150.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

10 Chic White Denim Pieces Under $100

Lee Uses Illustrations To Show Fall 2020...

9 Fashion Brands Focusing on Sustainability for...

How Lee Is Making Sustainability a Major...

Lee’s Betty Madden Hasn’t Ruled Out the...

Betty Madden Is Breathing New Life Into...

Taylor Swift Is Buying Up TriBeCa, Cushnie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.