Layer Zero Launches With Downtown Blowout

On Tuesday night, 32 Degrees officially launched their new shapewear line Layer Zero with a party at the WSA building in New York City’s Financial district.

Guests included supermodels Brooks Nader and Kiana Alexis, and author & TV producer Candace Bushnell who toasted the new brand of comfort-first performance shapewear.

Available now at wearlayerzero.com the new line ranges in size from XS to XXL and ranges in price from $8-$15.

Attendees at the launch event enjoyed custom cocktails, light bites, and music by DJ NIKS as well as exclusive gifting and interactive onsite activations, marking the brand’s entrance into the market.

“Layer Zero was created to challenge the idea that quality and performance have to come at a premium,” said Carlos Bethencourt, president of Layer Zero and 32 Degrees. “We focused on how women actually move through their day, designing intimates that feel intuitive, flexible, and effortless, while still delivering that support and quality at unbeatable prices.”

Check out more pictures from the event below.