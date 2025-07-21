You’re either in, or you’re out! New York’s chicsters were certainly in the former category last week for Law Roach and Christian Siriano’s splashy dinner at The Corner Store. The pair took over the impossible-to-reserve hotspot to celebrate Project Runway—which they’ll star in alongside Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia—when the design competition’s 21st season premieres on Hulu, Disney+, and Freeform on July 31.

The night kicked off as guests like Candice Huffine, Debra Messing, and Laverne Cox cooled off with an assortment of refreshing martinis, from espresso to extra dirty—plus the Corner Store’s signature tomato and sour cream and onion flavors! While basking in the air conditioning—a welcome reprieve from the balmy downtown heat—everyone posed for live sketches by Deanna First. Cocktail hour was also accompanied by a range of signature Corner Store bites, including its beloved pizza rolls, wagyu French dips, and bluefin tuna tartare.

After an opening toast from Roach and Siriano, the festivities continued while attendees gossiped over summer vacation plans, the highs and lows of traveling Out East, and the latest designer shuffles over Caesar salads, caviar-topped lobster rolls, and seasonal crudo. With a delectable menu including roasted lobster frites, steak, rainbow carrots, and mini apple pies and berries and cream, everyone left the special occasion in high spirits. The evening’s fashion-forward guests included Ashley Longshore, Caroline Vazzana, Kate Bartlett, Evan Ross Katz, Samuel Maude, Michal Kurtis, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Vivian Li, Greta Louise Tomé, Vivian Tu, Hunter Warr, Kyle Smith, Tenicka Boyd, Simi Muhumuza, Courtney Grow, and Chanler Manning.

All images: Myles Hendrik/Disney

