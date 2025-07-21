Events

Law Roach And Christian Siriano Celebrate “Project Runway” With A Corner Store Takeover

The pair hosted a fashionable dinner before the show's July 31 return.

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
The Corner Store, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Project Runway
Law Roach, Debra Messing, Christian Siriano, Ashley Longshore, and Vivian Tu (Myles Hendrik/Disney)

You’re either in, or you’re out! New York’s chicsters were certainly in the former category last week for Law Roach and Christian Siriano’s splashy dinner at The Corner Store. The pair took over the impossible-to-reserve hotspot to celebrate Project Runwaywhich they’ll star in alongside Heidi Klum and Nina Garcia—when the design competition’s 21st season premieres on Hulu, Disney+, and Freeform on July 31.

Law Roach and Christian Siriano

Hunter Warr, Christian Siriano, Kyle Smith, and Candice Huffine

The night kicked off as guests like Candice Huffine, Debra Messing, and Laverne Cox cooled off with an assortment of refreshing martinis, from espresso to extra dirty—plus the Corner Store’s signature tomato and sour cream and onion flavors! While basking in the air conditioning—a welcome reprieve from the balmy downtown heat—everyone posed for live sketches by Deanna First. Cocktail hour was also accompanied by a range of signature Corner Store bites, including its beloved pizza rolls, wagyu French dips, and bluefin tuna tartare.

After an opening toast from Roach and Siriano, the festivities continued while attendees gossiped over summer vacation plans, the highs and lows of traveling Out East, and the latest designer shuffles over Caesar salads, caviar-topped lobster rolls, and seasonal crudo. With a delectable menu including roasted lobster frites, steak, rainbow carrots, and mini apple pies and berries and cream, everyone left the special occasion in high spirits. The evening’s fashion-forward guests included Ashley Longshore, Caroline Vazzana, Kate Bartlett, Evan Ross Katz, Samuel Maude, Michal Kurtis, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Vivian Li, Greta Louise Tomé, Vivian Tu, Hunter Warr, Kyle Smith, Tenicka Boyd, Simi Muhumuza, Courtney Grow, and Chanler Manning.

All images: Myles Hendrik/Disney

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter Toast Their Hamptons...

Saks Fifth Avenue Celebrates Summer With An...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Golden Goose’s Skate Soirée,...

LVMH Prize’s Fashionable Jury, Madelyn Cline Covers...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Jean Paul Gaultier’s Pride...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Armani Beauty’s Radiant Soirée,...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Todd Snyder’s Sperry Dinner,...

The Center’s Fashion Centered Dinner Honors The...

BRANDEdit Kicks Off Summer With A Special...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.