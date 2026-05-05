How To Get Lauren Wasser’s Beauty and Styling Look from The Met Gala

How did model and activist Lauren Wasser put together her memorable Met Gala look last night? She turned to her talented glam team, who worked with her to create a golden moment for her Met debut. Wasser and her hair, makeup, and styling team tell The Daily how it all came together!

Lauren Wasser

What was your vision for your hair last night?

It was my first Met so I wanted to really go for it. [Hair artist] Laura {Rugetti] is one of my favorite people on the planet and she really killed the long hair. It went perfectly with the gold. It was such a bold statement and a style I’ve never done before. I knew she would be the perfect person to make it all come to life.

What about your makeup?

I wanted to highlight my legs and embody who I am. Eric Vosburg’s makeup was spotless and I felt like a million bucks. He really knows his craft and completely understood the assignment! I felt like Barbie with the hair and makeup.

Were there any looks from the past that inspired you?

I just wanted to be myself! What’s more me than all this gold!? I was just excited for the world to see me in real time. The way I move, the way I walk, and how I’m just like everyone else. I just have gold legs.

Many have said the getting ready part of Met Gala day is just as fun as the event itself. What was your experience like with your glam team?

We had so much fun – laughing, making jokes. It is such a familial atmosphere that I’m so lucky to have. It felt like I was getting ready for my wedding because I was surrounded by everyone I love, even my mom was able to come and that was really special for me to share with her.

How did you and Laura start working together and what’s your creative collaboration like?

Laura and I met on a shoot and I just couldn’t stop laughing. We just hit it off instantly. She’s just a hair genius and pulls off whatever the vision is. She’s insanely talented.

Laura Rugetti, Hairstylist

What was your approach to Lauren’s hair look for the night?

When we first started conceptualizing this look, we kept coming back to length. We wanted the hair to be endless.

How far in advance did you start thinking about this?

Beauty is super dependent on the outfit for a night like this, so while we’ve been thinking about it for a couple of months, the final look didn’t come together until about two weeks ago.

How involved was Lauren in the process?

This was Lauren’s first MET, so she was beyond excited to be part of every step of the process. Together, we brainstormed the story we wanted to tell, and how help will enhance or add to it.

What products did you use?

The real star of this look is the length. We went all in with 24-inch platinum blonde clip-in extensions from Luxy Hair for that dramatic, flowing effect. I’ve been loving the Amika Velveteen Dream smoothing balm lately to get that ultra-sleek, glossy finish. Use it before blow drying, to lock in smoothness and prevent frizz.

Did you do anything so the style can stay in place for the night?

You wouldn’t believe the amount of hairspray we used. We opted for long straight, platinum blond hair that falls behind her shoulders. Taming the flyaways was a must, considering the style, so we used a combination of hairspray and serum to keep the hair in place and give it a shine. Bobby pins are the hero of tonight for keeping the hat in place.

How much time did you spend working on it?

This look took us 2 hours, as it was so important to make sure every single strand was straight. I added in clip-ins from Luxy Hair, so I needed to make sure they flowed naturally with her hair and all blended seamlessly.

What was the most fun part of this process and collaboration together?

Seeing the final look is always the most fun part for me. Obviously, I love chatting with my clients and doing what I love, but it is so rewarding to see the final look come together and the smile on a client’s face when they love how they look.

Have you ever done any Met looks in the past?

This is my first Met, and I am so excited to be working with Lauren for it. She’s such an incredible woman, and I am beyond overjoyed that she trusts me with such a major moment in her life. I am definitely nervous until I see them hit the carpet. Once I confirm the look successfully made it through the carpet, I can take a deep breath and relax and enjoy the night – until the after-party touch-ups begin, at least!

Eric Vosburg, Makeup Artist

What was your approach for Lauren’s makeup?

I really wanted to create a harmonious color palette that compliments not only her features but the overall look. Creating something that felt strong and sculptured but at the same time soft and seductive.

What products did you use?

For the eyes I used the Makeup by Mario Master Metals Eyeshadow Palette to create the perfect shade of gold for the look. Then using Master Pigment Pro Pencil in Soft Brown, I smudge it into the lash line to build defection in the eye. Then I lined her inner water line with Super black for extra definition. To finish off the eyes I used Lancôme Lash Idôle Mascara and Ardell Half Naked Lashes in 421. For skin, I used my trusted combo of Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation and Jouer Essential Liquid Concealer. Setting everything with One Size Beauty Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder and finishing off with Turn Up The Base Powder Foundation. I used Yves Saint Laurent Make Me Blush Bold Blurring Blush in 06 Rose Haze to sculpt and add a touch of warmth to the skin! For Lauren’s lips, I wanted to make sure there was enough visual contrast but still keeping in the warm color palette of the gold outfit. I used Ortega soft contour lip liner in Cinnamon Girl and buffed it into the lips. I then finished off the look with Liquid Icon Hyper Gloss.

What was the most fun part of the process for you?

Seeing this whole look come together was true magic! The process of creating with this amazing and hilarious team was such a dream! My sides still hurt from laughing so much

Stylists Jaz and Sarah

What was your approach to Lauren’s look for the night?

We really wanted to embody the beauty of Lauren’s strength which is her heroic story. Gold was the main character and we wanted to have fun with every aspect of that. When we first had our initial conversation on the overall look the one thing Lauren really wanted to was incorporate a headpiece in her own way and that’s exactly what we did. Every little thing was a small representation of Lauren in her own way.

What brands did you work with and any particular reason why?

We immediately thought of Prabal Gurung, who is a staple attendee to The Met. His energy immediately matched Lauren’s and we knew at once this was going to be the perfect fit.

What was the most fun part of the process for you?

Collaborating and being with Lauren. She is truly the most special soul inside and out which runs through her team as well. It was the best Met yet.

Photos: Amy Lombard/Getty