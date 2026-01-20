News

The Designer Car Collaboration You Didn’t Know You Needed

It's rugged. It's elegant. And it's totally going to make you hate the car you have now.

by Charles Manning
There is something so compelling about a vintage Land Rover. It conjures up fantasies of Highland castles and windswept moors. Of crisp air and warm fires. Of days spent amid nature and nights curled up at home. It’s both thrilling and comforting. Rugged and elegant. And now, a limited edition of 10 such Land Rovers are getting a makeover courtesy of menswear designer Todd Snyder and Balmoral Defender, the luxury restoration house dedicated to the vintage Land Rover Defender.

The first edition of just three cars is available now with two further editions  — just 10 cars in total — currently in development and scheduled for production later this year.

The inaugural model, Edition 001: City Black, sees a 1998 left-hand-drive Defender 90 transformed by Snyder through the use of lux materials handled with exceptional care as the designer worked closely with Balmoral Defender’s restoration partners — second-generation Land Rover experts in England’s Cotswolds, master leather craftsmen in Andalucía, and U.S.-based engineers — to bring their shared vision to life.

The exterior is finished in Niagara Gray, a proprietary micro-metallic shade developed exclusively for the collaboration.

Inside, the cabin features black LeatMe Special Italian leather with tailored honeycomb quilting and Niagara Gray piping, complemented by a Sonnenland dark beige mohair convertible roof with UV lining.

The build includes a Chevrolet small-block V8 engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, Alcon braking system, upgraded suspension, modern power steering, Optimill smoked lighting, and contemporary safety and drivability enhancements.

“When I was a teenager, I went to my first classic car show and have been fascinated with cars and automotive design ever since,” says Snyder. “To partner with Balmoral Defender has been extraordinary. My love for materiality, design, and craftsmanship is only equal to Balmoral Defender’s commitment to best-in-class restoration.”

