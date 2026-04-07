Lady Gaga And Doechii Team Up For ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’

20th Century Studios just dropped the latest trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ and it features the new song ‘Runway’ by Lady Gaga and Doechii.

Gaga was a fan of Doechii long before the two worked together on the song, telling British Vogue, “You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary. That’s Doechii to me. I fell in love with her music and her raw, deeply personal perspective.” She added, “The power in her words, her vulnerability, the way she rhymes with this wild mix of audacity and emotional precision – it struck me to the core.”

The new film hits theaters May 1 (the Friday before the Met Gala) and sees Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) return to Runway magazine in the role of features editor after a scandal involving Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly threatens the magazine’s already tenuous standing.

Honestly, this movie looks so fun. Gaga even make a cameo in the film! If that doesn’t get you into the theater, nothing will!