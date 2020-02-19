It’s Wednesday! Treat yourself to a moment of zen with this lovely little video of the making of Dior’s new “Lady D-Lite” bag, which is available for personalization at the 57th St. boutique through Friday, February 21 and at exclusive pop-ups in London, Milan, Paris, Tsum, Kuwait, Dubai, and Stoleshnikov. Should you so desire, you can also buy the bag online here. It comes in grey, black, beige, and rose and retails for $4,450.

