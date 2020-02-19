Chic Report

Zen Out to This Beautiful Video of the Making of Dior’s Lady D-Lite Handbag

by Charles Manning
written by Charles Manning

It’s Wednesday! Treat yourself to a moment of zen with this lovely little video of the making of Dior’s new “Lady D-Lite” bag, which is available for personalization at the 57th St. boutique through Friday, February 21 and at exclusive pop-ups in London, Milan, Paris, Tsum, Kuwait, Dubai, and Stoleshnikov. Should you so desire, you can also buy the bag online here. It comes in grey, black, beige, and rose and retails for $4,450.

