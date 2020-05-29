Kylie Jenner Disputes Forbes Claim She Isn’t A Billionaire

Kylie Jenner is defending herself after Forbes published a report that the 22-year-old isn’t the youngest self-made billionaire after all. Forbes analyzed six months of fillings from Coty (they acquired a 51 percent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics business in November) and came to the conclusion that “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.” Forbes put Jenner on their cover in 2018 and touted her billionaire status, but now they’re claiming she is worth just under $900 million.

Jenner blasted the report on Twitter. “what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site..” Jenner tweeted to her 33.7 million followers. She continued: “all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. i’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

“‘even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? so you just THOUGHT they were forged? like actually what am i reading,” she tweeted.

“i can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money i have,” the youngest member of the Jenner/Kardashian clan wrote.

But Jenner doesn’t seem bothered by the story: “this is literally the LAST thing i’m worried about right now.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.