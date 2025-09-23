Kyle Rosko Is Basking In Beachfront Bliss

Once autumn is in full swing, the real estate scene in the Hamptons only gets hotter, even as the peak summertime crowds dissipate; just ask Kyle Rosko of the Eklund Gomes team at Douglas Elliman. Ahead, Rosko tells us about his buzziest listings Out East, and how he (sort of) unwinds come winter.

What’s the latest on the Hamptons real estate scene?

We’re having a great moment in the Amagansett and Montauk market, specifically in oceanfronts. I currently have five oceanfront properties for sale in Montauk, which is the majority of the oceanfronts available for sale in Montauk right now. It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s an active market.

Tell us more about your Montauk oceanfront coming to market.

It’s just a magical place. It took about five years to build, and it’s one of the most spectacular houses ever built in Montauk. It’s offered as a compound, which together will be $69 million. SAOTA Architects designed this home, and Rafael de Cardenas is the interior designer; it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy something that shouldn’t be for sale. It’s absolute perfection, and who’s involved with the project makes it so special and rare.

Any details you can share about Rafael de Cardenas’ interiors for the compound?

It’s just so vibey. Every bathroom has a different tile color, all Italian artisan-created tiles, and they’re beautiful. There’s character within each bathroom that’s memorable. It’s so cool. And there’s a sunken living room with 12-foot ceilings and sliding glass around the whole exterior of the middle of the house. The glass, the windows, every single thing is made of the best materials, and on top of that, it’s the best artisans and workmanship.

Who do you imagine the ideal buyer will be?

Certain people who collect homes. It’s for somebody who wants something that’s so special, it’s almost like you can’t buy it. Houses of this caliber are almost never for sale, and they’re built to be enjoyed for generations. It’s a rare opportunity that it can be purchased and enjoyed right after it’s finished.

How long has the project been in the works?

It took five years to develop and create this. It’s an incredibly long process and a special group of people to work with. For it to come to completion and be actually available is kind of a miracle. It’s just great to see when everyone puts their heads together what can be accomplished. It’s not only a design feat, it’s also an engineering feat, because this house was built into a sand hill overlooking the ocean in one of the most desirable places, Hither Hills. The most ambitious construction projects Out East are happening in this small area of Montauk.

What’s the appeal of Hither Hills?

Ralph Lauren lives there. Robert De Niro lives just below these two houses. It’s a primo spot. Like, Ralph can live anywhere he chooses, and he lives four doors down from this house. Obviously, it has breathtaking oceanfront; the beach, views, and privacy make it special. The beach here is unbelievably beautiful, and there’s no public beach access nearby. Gurney’s is close, but it’s a private resort, so there’s no public parking lot or a whole bunch of people on the beaches. Such privacy is rare to come by out here.

Any other must-know abodes for sale on your roster?

I have two oceanfront properties in the Ditch Plains area of Montauk, 40 and 42 Deforest Road, co-listed with Erica Grossman; they’re just stunning. Also, 109 Hand Lane, which is the most beautiful house that’s ever been built in Amagansett Lanes, a hot neighborhood. This is the Hamptons house of Fouad Chartouni and his son, Philip, who own the Lowell Hotel in New York City. You see elements of the details and thoughtfulness of the beautiful Lowell Hotel in this house. It’s more than 10,000 square feet of remarkable finished space.

What’s the unique appeal of the Amagansett Lanes area?

You’re literally right between the town of Amagansett and the ocean. You couldn’t be more conveniently located; it’s just the best. You don’t even need a car; you can literally walk or bike anywhere. This house is perfectly placed in one of the quietest, most exclusive lanes, Hand Lane.

What’s on your plate this month, aside from selling gorgeous properties?

September is the new June! It’s the nicest. I love being Out east in September. Let’s be honest. It’s not a secret anymore! It’s beautiful. I love the fact that there are cooler nights, and you can enjoy the absolute beauty of the area; there are no wait times for almost anything. The traffic doesn’t dissipate, though!

What else is on tap for fall?

I’m working hard. In the fall, I have access to all my Hamptons properties again, that were either occupied by owners or rented over the summer. This is when I work with serious buyers, new inventory goes onto the market, stuff that was off-market last summer goes back on the market. It’s one of our busiest times of the year! It’s exciting when deals come together in the fall, with serious buyers and a lot of great things happen, as far as listings. It’s the prime time, when all the action happens.

Sounds like a busy time! How will you unwind come winter?

I’ve carved out some space in my winter to spend elsewhere; I’ll be going down to Costa Rica in January and February, in Santa Teresa, one of the most beautiful places in the world. I enjoy connecting with people from all over the world who also get down there in the winter. But also, I can easily get back to New York in less than 48 hours; if a client calls me on Monday and needs to see something on Wednesday, I’m there. But otherwise, I’ll be in Costa Rica, working all day, every day from the beach. I’m famously known for standing on logs and other big pieces of driftwood on the sand, doing my phone calls and my conference calls all day long.

All images: Courtesy of Kyle Rosko/Douglas Elliman

