Kim Kardashian and SKIMS have teamed up with OBB Media for Kimsmas Live, a 45-minute holiday livestream event this Wednesday, December 3rd at 6:30 pm PT. Kardashian will be hosting the live show on her TikTok channel with inspiration from classic holiday variety shows. OBB Media is the team behind A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter for Netflix and IShowSpeed’s hit show Speed Goes Pro. The livestream will spotlight KK’s holiday tips, SKIMS collections, exclusive deals, and surprise celeb guests. Earlier today, she gave her social media followers (354 million Instagram followers!!!) a sneak preview of the show with a retro animated teaser with a cameo from Kris Jenner.

“Kimsmas Live! is about celebrating the holidays in a fun, creative, real-time moment with my community,” Kardashian says. “We’ve put together something special — surprises, festive moments, exclusive deals, giveaways, and bundles you can only experience in the livestream. I can’t wait for everyone to tune in.”

“Kimsmas Live! is an opportunity for us to deepen the way we engage our customers,” Jens Grede, Co-Founder and CEO, SKIMS says. “Livestreaming allows us to meet our community where they already are — in real time — and partnering with OBB Media and TikTok lets us build an experience that’s both entertaining and highly shoppable for the holiday season.”

The special is executive-produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Lana Womack for OBB Media, alongside Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede, and Tracy Romulus for SKIMS, with Madison Sinclair serving as showrunner. The livestream will be directed by Emmy Award–winning multi-cam director Sam Wrench.

SKIMS is now valued at $5 billion after raising $225m of new funding. The shapewear brand runs 18 shops in the United States and is available in retailers worldwide. The company expects its sales to top $1 billion this year. Its been a good year for Kardashian, who recently got word that her Hulu legal drama, All’s Fair, has been renewed for a second season. The Ryan Murphy show received scathing reviews from critics, but saw 3.2 million views globally in its first three days of streaming. The two-episode finale airs on December 9th.

