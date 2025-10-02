Kim Cattrall ‘s New Gig

ASHISH has a fab new muse: Kim Cattrall! The actress has just revealed her latest role fronting the punchy brand’s collection for Debenhams’ latest “Designers at Debenhams” line. ASHISH’s collection for the British retailer features a mix of bright multicolored and textured faux fur coats, sleek sequined dresses, and glossy acetate jewelry…which wouldn’t be out of place in the closet of a certain fashionable power publicist (wink, wink!). Cattrall poses in the pieces with a distinct joie de vivre—and we’re totally on board. You can discover the full collection when it launches later this fall on Debenhams.com.

Marc Jacobs Launches A Retro Fall Capsule With A.P.C.

Just in time for fall, Marc Jacobs has teamed up with A.P.C. for a chic capsule collection! The designer’s latest collaboration merges New York and Parisian aesthetics with a focus on ’80s collegiate style, including crest-branded jerseys, a smoothly textured varsity jacket, and nostalgic miniskirts, denim, and penny loafers.The range is complete with a monochrome brown leather version of Jacobs’ mini “The Tote” bag, plus a striped shirt and collectable version of A.P.C.’s own curved Demi-Lune bag—which can all be found at Marc Jacobs and A.P.C. stores, as well as MarcJacobs.com and APC.Fr. The full line can be seen in the accompanying campaign, photographed by Jacobs longtime collaborator Nick Newbold. That’s not all Jacobs has up his sleeve! The designer’s also just unveiled a whimsical takeover of The Standard, High Line’s Soda Shop, complete with a “JOY”-themed menu and decor, florals, matchbooks, and coasters crafted in collaboration with artists Derrick Adams, Hattie Stewart, and David Shrigley. Looks like it’s shaping up to be a busy autumn at MJ HQ!

Isabel Marant Officially Appoints Kim Bekker As Creative Director

For the first time since 1995, Isabel Marant has not taken a final bow after her runway show’s finale. This season, Kim Bekker has officially taken the reigns as Marant’s new creative director, according to Vogue. The pair have worked closely together for the past four years, where Bekker served as Marant’s artistic director—but have known each other since Bekker initially applied to work at Marant in 2006. While chatting with Mark Holgate, Bekker shared that she’s fully prepared for the job’s duties and reveal special things that buyers have yet to see. Stay tuned!

Brandon Maxwell Unveils His Chic Merit Beauty Collab

Brandon Maxwell‘s expanding his beauty footprint with a stylish new collaboration! The designer has just revealed a limited-edition launch with editor-fave beauty brand Merit—which also was on-site to freshen up models’ skin and makeup during his Spring 2026 runway show at New York Fashion Week. Maxwell’s launch features a berry-toned version of Merit’s signature Lip Blush matte lipstick, as well as a stylish black leather handbag that’s already sold out. You can recreate their chic NYFW runway moments for yourself now, following the lipstick’s launch on Merit.com.

Additional reporting by Erika Ryan and Katie Bradshaw.

