Khaite, Catherine Holstein’s NYC-based label beloved by the street style set, revealed its Spring Summer ’21 collection on Wednesday morning in a short film and look book starring Irina Shayk Alek Wek, and Abby Champion.

The brand, like so many others, wanted to convey a hopeful future and the rebirth that will come after this traumatic and chaotic time. The designer questioned, “What does it mean to feel simultaneously paralyzed and galvanized?” Her answer? A uniform for city-dwelling women tough enough to make it through, without compromising on a certain level of splendor.

Her hits—ruched detailing, sharp tailoring, and diaphanous tulle—are back once more and bound to punctuate your feed once they start to drop in stores. Wishlist-worthy knitwear too; after all, this is the label behind the omnipresent ribbed Maddy bodysuit and that viral Katie Holmes ‘cardibra’ moment. With footwear proving to be an increasingly popular category for the brand, this season’s new offering includes fuchsia satin pumps, minimalist strappy sandals, and kitten-heel boots.

See below for the short film our picks from SS ’21:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.