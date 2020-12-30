Editor’s Pick: Kérastase Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum

What: Kérastase Initialiste Scalp & Hair Serum. Advanced scalp and hair serum that strengthens and grows hair fibers by restoring uniformity and smoothness.

Who: Founded in 1964 by scientists at L’Oréal Advanced Research, Kérastase is now the #1 professional haircare brand in the world, selling their luxurious products in over 37,000 salons in 65 countries. With the help of Kérastase’s unique hair diagnosis and prescriptive approach, hairdressers are able to understand the particular needs of all scalps and hair types. Kérastase also created the first ever-personalized professional treatment – fusio dose — which has become so popular that, today, a woman experiences a fusio dose treatment in a salon around the world every six seconds.

Kérastase is also committed to reducing our impact on the planet. All their products are produced in a carbon neutral and dry plant in Spain and the products used at the backbar of their partner salons are 100% recycled. They are developing products using recycled plastic and are committed to being 100% recycled by 2025.

Why: The product transforms your hair in 7 days. Benefits include reduced hair breakage, strong and soft hair, and substance to thicken hair.

Where: Kerastase.com

How much: $51

