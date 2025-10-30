Kendal Jenner And Caitlyn Jenner Clashed Over The LA Wildfires

There’s never a dull moment on The Kardashians—even during the Los Angeles wildfires this January. During the devastating occasion in January, adjacent to the Kardashian-Jenners’ homes, Kendall Jenner and father Caitlyn Jenner are revealed to have clashed over their views on evacuating during the event, according to People. The pair’s relationship remains intact, though there was a key casualty from the fires: Kendall’s home, which was reportedly worth $60 million, according to various overhead videos across TikTok and YouTube earlier this year.

“I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my Dad in a way because I love her,” Kendall said in her confessional on-air. “She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things. Other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family and I think that she gets lonely. You don’t ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about.”

Dove Cameron And Damiano David Are Engaged!

Wedding bells will be ringing for Dove Cameron and Maneskin frontman Damiano David! Cameron said “Yes” to David’s marriage proposal following their two-year couples’ anniversary this month, according to Extra. The pair previously met in 2022 at the MTV Video Music Awards, but didn’t apparently begin dating until 2023, according to Cosmopolitan. In addition to their edgier aesthetics and musical roots, both David and Cameron have strong fashion ties, as well. Each star’s a regular on the International Fashion Month circuit, has been frequently covered online for their individual tastes, and attended the Met Gala—which they first attended together in 2024. Cameron’s also established close ties with Balmain in recent years, even starring in Olivier Rousteing’s first fragrance campaign for the French house…which leads us to wonder if they’ve already begun brainstorming wedding dress ideas. Stay tuned!

Bat Boy: The Musical Premieres With The Cinema Society

The Cinema Society extended its reach to Broadway this week for the opening night of Bat Boy: The Musical! The New York City Center Gala, held to commemorate the occasion, celebrated the play’s revival—which was originally inspired by a 1990’s widespread tabloid article, and first made waves as a cult-favorite when it debuted off-Broadway in 2001. Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Carrozzini was honored during the special night, which was also attended by Wintour herself. Additional guests included Ben Platt, Jordan Roth, Whitney White, Kerry Butler, Andrew Durand, Alex Newell, Christopher Sieber, Taylor Trensch, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Alex Timbers, Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Rannells, Taran Killam, Kate Micucci, Colton Ryan, David Burtka, Amber Ruffin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kate Baldwin, Prabal Gurung, Tina Leung, Tyler Lain, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Benj Pasek, Justin Peck, Jeanine Tesori, Michael Arden, Nikki James, Alex Edelman, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe, Sam Shaffer, Selby Drummond, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Saffir, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Rare Beauty And BÉIS Are Launching A Sweet Beauty Collab

In a surprise reveal, it looks like Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Shay Mitchell’s BÉIS are teaming up on a new collaboration! Teased on Instagram today, Rare Beauty first revealed a hint of a rosy pink leather plaque with both brands’ lettering on it, along with a caption reading, “Got a secret…can you keep it?,” which fans will recognize as part of the theme song from Mitchell’s breakout show Pretty Little Liars. Meanwhile, BÉIS took to Instagram to share a full glimpse at the collab, which features a technical fabric makeup bag and matching shade of Rare’s signature award-winning Soft Pinch liquid blush. The sweet collab arrives after both founders’ rising stars in Hollywood in the 2010’s and respective brand launches in 2018 (BÉIS) and 2020 (Rare Beauty). Mitchell’s PLL co-star Ashley Benson also starred alongside Gomez in 2013’s Spring Breakers, adding another layer of connectivity. Though there’s no word on the collaboration’s exact launch date, its subtly toasty tint would be an ideal complement to fall dinners, Thanksgiving celebrations, or glitzy holiday parties. We’ll keep our eyes peeled!

