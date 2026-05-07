Kelly Ripa’s Harrowing Met Gala Nightmare

The Met Gala caught a lot of heat this year. There were protests and the organizers and attendees were raked across the coals on social media. People called the event tone deaf and tasteless — embarrassing even — and while celebrities walked the red carpet, activists could be seen in the background being dragged off by police.

But perhaps worst of all, the event forced morning TV host Kelly Ripa… to take a detour. Shocking, I know. Honestly, this story probably should have come with a content warning, so if you need to take a break before reading on, do it. Take care of yourself. It’s what Kelly would want.

During the Tuesday morning episode of Live with Kelly and Mark the veteran morning TV host shared the harrowing story of her Monday afternoon ordeal with her roughly 2.5 million viewers.

“We were really complaining yesterday because of all the gridlock traffic,” she said. “We couldn’t get down our street — we had to show proof of residence, and then they made you walk to Fifth Avenue side and come up the street. It was like a whole thing.”

Traffic? In New York? Escandelo! And making her go all the way over to 5th Avenue? On foot no less! That’s right next to Central Park. That’s where they always find those bodies at the beginning of Law & Order. She was probably terrified!

And the whole ID thing. Don’t they know who Kelly Ripa is? What is this? Everyone watched All My Children!

There was an upside, though.

“We got a good night’s sleep because they didn’t allow any people to camp out outside of the hotel,” Ripa recalled. “So we weren’t awoken all night.”

“That was nice — it was quiet,” Consuelos agreed.

“It was the quietest our street’s been in a long time,” Ripa added.

Ripa and her husband really are troopers. And so grounded. During the episode, they talked about a report that The Met had production assistants in the bathrooms to help celebrities in and out of their elaborate outfits in order to use the facilities — a job Ripa, who makes $22 million a year hosting Live, insisted she would not want to do herself. “There’s no amount of love of fashion that would get me to do that job.”

Same, gurl. Kelly Ripa: forever our relatable queen.

Nor would she ask her interns to do that job. “Interns here at Live, I want you to thank your lucky stars,” she said. “Count your blessings — that’s not part of the job here.”

Such a good boss. Not making an underpaid and overworked young person at the start of their career dress and undress celebrities in a toilet. Because she could! She could make them do that. And she doesn’t. And why? Because she’s an advocate for the working class, that’s why! The fact that HR wouldn’t allow it is purely coincidental.