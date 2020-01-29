Katie Holmes at the Whitney Art Party, Fashionphile Plays Santa

Check out pics and recaps from all of the chicest fashion fêtes below! And make sure to email us at events@chicreport.com for editorial coverage consideration. Click here to read more party coverage from this month.

Tuesday, January 28

Katie Holmes, Julia Fox, and More Dance and Dine at the Whitney Art Party

Last night Tod’s sponsored the annual Whitney Art Party, benefitting the museum’s Independent Study Program and other education initiatives. The evening kicked off with a private dinner, co-chaired by Olivia Palermo and Michael Carl, among others. Guests like Katie Holmes, Julia Fox, and Kate Walsh enjoyed a fabulous meal, and a performance by singer-songwriter Zsela.

Following dinner, guests hit the museum’s ground floor for DJ sets by Dizzy Fae, Okay Kaya, and SHYBOI. On the 8th floor Studio Cafe, attendees enjoyed a special performance of Darren Bader’s triple DJ, performed by BEARCAT, br0nz3_g0dd3ss, and Riobamba. Attendees moved between the levels on the museum’s large elevator, which was tricked-out with a specialty tequila bar provided by Casa Noble. Rachel Comey, Wes Gordon, Rosie Assoulin, and David Carey were also in attendance.

Fashionphile and Editors Share the Thrill of Pre-Owned Fashion

Fashionphile president and founder Sarah Davis and The Zoe Report’s Senior Fashion Editor Aemilia Madden co-hosted an intimate gathering this week to toast Fashionphile’s showroom location on Madison Avenue and the upcoming NYFW. Fashion editors in attendance, including Bustle’s Gabby Prescod, Nylon’s Alyssa Klein, Who What Wear’s Lauren Eggertsen and GQ‘s Nikki Ogunnaike, chose their own pre-loved designer handbags and accessories to keep while Davis showcased the company’s highly technical and specialized authentication process of luxury handbags. The evening highlighted Fashionphile’s commitment and passion for the luxury secondary market as the company continues to grow and expand their partnership with Neiman Marcus in 2020.

Monday, January 27

Uniqlo Launches It’s Spring 2020 Collections Ahead of Fashion Week

Hilary Rhoda, James Turlington, and Isaac Hindin-Miller joined Uniqlo at Industria Studios for an exclusive first look new collections and collaborations. The retailer highlighted its LifeWear collection, as well as new partnerships with JW Anderson, Hana Tajima, Ines de la Fressange, and more. It also shared its new sustainability efforts, including DRY-EX, All Product Recycling Initiative, and Warm Welcome, a program that helps refugees build better lives.

The T&C Jewelry Awards Draws an A-List Crowd

Town & Country EIC Stellene Volandes, Saks Fifth Avenue president Marc Metrick, and Aerin Lauder co-hosted the T&C Jewelry Awards at L’Avenue at Saks. Martha Stewart, Lauren Santo Domingo, Jordan Roth, Debra Messing, Candance Bushnell, and Sophie Elgort were among the many luminary figures who helped celebrate the industry’s rising jewelry stars.

Thursday, January 23

NBC Celebrates Its Stars

NBC and The Cinema Society hosted a party for the casts of the network’s 2020 midseason at the Rainbow Room Gallery Bar. Stars like Fran Drescher, Eric McCormack, Terry Crews, and Retta were joined by socialites like Ashley Haas, Alex Lundqvist, Vlada Roslyakova, Eric Rutherford, and Sophie Sumner.

Wednesday, January 22

Bergdorf Goodman Toasts Inspirational Women

Bergdorf Goodman, Cindi Leive, and Katia Beauchamp hosted a dinner in honor of Dee Poku, founder of Women: Inspiration and Enterprise, at the BG Restaurant on Wednesday. A number of inspiring women were in attendance, including Arianna Huffington, Amy Astley, Aurora James, Carly Cushnie, Cecile Richards, Cynthia Rowley, Laura Brown, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, Maria Cornejo, Misha Nonoo, and Noor Tagouri, among others.

