Katie Grand Splits Her Love EIC Duties (Business of Fashion)

Ben Cobb, the former editor-in-chief of AnOther Man is joining Katie Grand as co-EIC at LOVE. “Biannuals are so big now that you can’t have just one opinion anymore,” Grand tells Business of Fashion. “It gets to the point where it is so boring doing it on your own. Who wants 400 pages of one voice?”

Cobb’s title will be Editor-in-Chief (Men), suggesting he will infuse the magazine with his knowledge and authority on menswear. “I did a lot of men’s shows, and did far more work on them than I did on women’s shows because I always felt out of my depth. I’d arrive with masses of research,” Grand mused. “I think there’s that thing with women stylists doing men’s shows. It does look like a load of girls looking at men. I do like looking at them, but you can’t beat a man’s point of view. And Ben’s is infinitely better than mine on menswear. I think it’s good to have an expert.”

Stella McCartney Introduces Biodegradable Stretch Denim (Fashion United)

Stella McCartney is partnering with the Italian manufacturer Candiani on the world’s first biodegradable stretch denim. Part of her Fall 2020 collection, the denim is made entirely with plant-based materials — including natural rubber — and is free from plastics and micro-plastics. This means that the jeans are eco-friendly without losing any elasticity. The pieces will be available in stores on online in May.

Jonah Hill to Design for Adidas (Instagram)

Is Jonah Hill branching out into fashion design? Looks like it! The actor/director took to Instagram to announce a partnership with the athletic brand, but did not disclose what it would entail. “Thank you adidas for trusting me and believing in my ideas and pushing them to become even better,” he wrote. “This is a dream for me to start the journey of creating with a team I respect and love.”

Amazon Announces Premiere Date for Making the Cut

Those eager to see Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn at the helm of a fashion competition program won’t have to wait much longer. Their new show, Making the Cut, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video March 27. Two episodes will be released per week, featuring a judging panel comprised of Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld, and Chiara Ferragni. The competition itself sounds pretty legit. Of the 12 designers in the cast, several have had their pieces worn by major celebrities or used in editorials for publications like Vogue. As an added bonus, winning looks on the show will be instantly shoppable. The overall winner will receive $1 million and the opportunity to create an exclusive line for Amazon Fashion.

