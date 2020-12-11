Elle’s Katie Connor Will Join W As Digital Director

The latest masthead update at the revived W? Elle staffer Katie Connor is stepping into the newly-created role of executive digital director, as of this month.

The longtime Hearst editor is joining the fold after its high profile purchase earlier this year from a group of celebrity investors that included Karlie Kloss and Kaia Gerber. In its new guise as W Media—a partnership with Bustle Digital Group—the title is producing print issues and ramping up its digital and social. Here’s where Connor comes in. At Nina Garcia’s Elle, she has spent the last 18 months focused on boosting the site’s audience (she was first deputy editor before being promoted to digital director.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Connor (@katielcon)

Connor’s move to W comes after a 15-year stint at Hearst: she was deputy editor at Cosmopolitan, fashion features editor at Marie Claire, and features editor at the now-defunct CosmoGIRL!

According to W‘s editor in chief Sara Moonves, Connor will parlay her print and digital chops into the redesign of the website ahead of its February relaunch, as well as working closely with Alex Ben-Gurion, W’s visuals and content director, on video.

Bon chance!

