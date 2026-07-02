Karlie Kloss Makes Rare Statement About Her Relationship With the Trumps

Supermodel-turned-media mogul Karlie Kloss is a very private person. She and he husband, Joshua Kushner, have been together since Kloss was 19 and have never been too keen on sharing the intimate details of their personal lives, especially when it comes to their relationship with the Trumps.

Joshua is, of course, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, who has been married to Ivanka Trump since 2009 and works closely with President Donald Trump, advising him on foreign policy decisions and making billions of dollars for himself through his high-level dealings with foreign governments.

Kloss never gets into the weeds about any of this publicly, but, in a new interview with Bloomberg Originals, she is asked by Emily Chang how she deals with all the scrutiny and criticism surrounding her association with the President and his family.

“Well, I know who I am,” says Kloss. “I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven’t lost sight of who I am, but also, it’s my husband’s family.”

Ultimately, Kloss seems to view the divide between herself and the Trumps not as moral or fundamental, but merely as a difference of opinion. One that need not cause a rift.

“Since as long as I can remember, I’ve always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life,” she adds. “You know, I’m a Democrat. I think it’s possible to have relationships with people who you politically don’t align with. And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other.”

She concludes by saying that she has never met President Trump.

Check out the full interview below.