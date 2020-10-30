Karlie Kloss Is Pregnant! Supermodel Reportedly Expecting First Child With Joshua Kushner

Congratulations seem to be in order for Karlie Kloss and her husband of two years, Joshua Kushner. PEOPLE reports that a source has confirmed that the St. Louis-raised supermodel is going to be a mom: “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021,” the source said. “She will be the most amazing mother.”

Kloss, 28, and Kushner, 35, just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last week. Recent posts shared by Kloss to her 8 million Instagram followers sparked speculation that she was expecting—first, a photo of her covering her stomach with her purse and a later video of her napping on the couch.

It’s unlikely that the pair will confirm the news in the coming days, seeing as Election Day is just around the corner and Kusher’s brother Jared is senior advisor to President Trump. Kloss and Kushner started dating in 2012 but always maintained a relatively low profile. The couple became engaged in July 2018, one month after the 6’2 beauty converted to Judaism. They got hitched in a small, private ceremony in upstate New York in October 2018, followed by a star-studded Western-inspired celebration in June 2019.

It’s been a busy year for Kloss, who joined a group of investors (alongside Lewis Hamilton and Kaia Gerber) to resurrect W Magazine. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel will work closely alongside W’s editor in chief Sara Moonves to drive strategy and growth for her new venture.

