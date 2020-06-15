Kanye West Files Yeezy Trademark for Makeup, Hair Care and Skin Products

Watch out Kylie! Kanye West filed a trademark application on June 2nd for an assortment of skin-care, makeup, fragrance and personal-care products under his Yeezy label, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The category includes cosmetics, toothpaste, deodorant, perfume, self-tanning lotions and hair care products among other products. The application also includes room fragrances, incense, scented stones, and aromatherapy pillows.

West launched Yeezy in 2015. Forbes has estimated his worth is $1.3 billion.

