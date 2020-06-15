News

Kanye West Files Yeezy Trademark for Makeup, Hair Care and Skin Products

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Kanye West (Patrick McMullan)

Watch out Kylie! Kanye West filed a trademark application on June 2nd for an assortment of skin-care, makeup, fragrance and personal-care products under his Yeezy label, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The category includes cosmetics, toothpaste, deodorant, perfume, self-tanning lotions and hair care products among other products. The application also includes room fragrances, incense, scented stones, and aromatherapy pillows.

West launched Yeezy in 2015. Forbes has estimated his worth is $1.3 billion.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

