Kanye West To Partner with The Gap on YEEZY Line

In what might be the biggest collab of the decade, Kanye West is teaming up with the Gap to bring a special YEEZY line in 2021. The line will be “modern, elevated basics” for men, women and kids line with an accessible price point. “We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, global head of Gap Brand today in a statement.

This is a full circle moment for West who worked in a Gap store growing up in Chicago. His YEEZY brand was valued at $2.9 billion in April of this year. West’s Gap deal will earn royalties, as well as “potential equity related to sales achievement,” according to a statement from Gap.

The deal is a big boost to Gap, who have had a difficult year. They laid off 10 percent of their corporate workforce in May and reported a 43 percent drop in first quarter sales in June. The 51-year-old brand boasts an 88% brand awareness score.

