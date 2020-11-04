Just How Many People Voted For Kanye West?

It’s unclear as of this writing who will win he Presidential race, but it is clear that Kanye West isn’t moving into the White House in January.

West, who ran as an independent, conceded (we think!) on Twitter last night with an announcement writing, “Welp Kanye 2024.” The Tweet appears to have been deleted. But it did leave us wondering…how many people voted for the rapper and designer?

According to Deadline, at least 60,000 Americans cast a ballot for him with under 80% states reporting. Of the 12 states where his name was on the ballot, Kanye’s biggest votes came in Tennessee, where he garnered 10,188 votes.

Here’s how he did in other states, according to the Associated Press.

Arkansas: 4,040

Colorado: 6,127

Idaho: 3,092

Iowa: 3,197

Kentucky: 6,259

Louisiana: 4,894

Minnesota: 7,654

Mississippi: 3,117

Oklahoma: 5,590

Tennessee: 10,195

Utah: 4,311

Vermont: 1,255

West cast his own vote in Wyoming yesterday, where he has a ranch and has been spending a lot of time this year. He shared his write in vote for himself on Twitter yesterday.

KEEP BELIEVING KANYE 2020 Thank you Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/OgFDGOCAOp — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

And today he’s assuring his 30+ million Twitter followers that the game is on in 2024.

