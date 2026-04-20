Kaia Gerber Sweats It Out for Vuori

The hits keep coming for California-based fitness and lifestyle brand Vuori. Just two weeks after announcing a long term partnership with Marvel superstar (and Zendaya’s maybe-hubby) Tom Holland, the fitness and lifewstyle brand that started out of a garage in Encinitas, California, in launching a new campaign and collection with yet another bold-faced celebrity name: Kaia Gerber.

This is the second iteration of the popular “Vuori by Kaia” collection, which first launched in Fall 2025.

The Spring 2026 collection, which retails for between $48 and $128, features new silhouettes alongside signature Vuori fabrics, including the brand’s ultra-soft Vuori BlissBlend®, Gerber’s edit emphasizes comfort, versatility, and elevated simplicity. Key pieces include: the Vuori AllTheFormTM Micro Bra and Short, the Sedona Classic Full Zip and Retro Short, and the Sunday Track Jacket and Pant — each designed to be worn effortlessly from a workout to the street.

“Kaia has an incredible ability to make things feel effortless, yet intentional,” said Joe Kudla, founder and CEO

of Vuori, in a press release. “With For Kaia, we wanted to highlight her natural point of view—how she lives in the product, how she trains, and how Vuori fits seamlessly into all of it. This campaign is a reflection of that authenticity and the strength of our ongoing partnership.”

“What I love most about Vuori starts with the fabric — it’s unbelievably soft, but it’s also how it makes you feel

when you wear it,” said Gerber. “There’s an ease to it that lets you move through your day without overthinking what you have on. For me, getting dressed is about feeling comfortable and confident at the same time, and these pieces

really live with you—from slower moments to more active ones.”