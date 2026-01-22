Kaia Gerber Invests in RE/DONE and Becomes Creative Partner

Kaia Gerber has achieved a lot in her scant 24 years. She’s one of the fashion industry’s top faces, appearing in campaigns and walking runways for everyone from Givenchy to Chanel. She’s acted in hit movies and TV shows including Bottoms and Palm Royale. And has a slew of buzzy upcoming projects including Mother Mary starring Anne Hathaway, Michaela Coel, and fellow model-turned-actor Hunter Schafer, and Ryan Murphy’s forthcoming FX series The Shards, based on the novel by Brett Easton Ellis. She’s also got her anti-bestseller book club Library Science and now she’s a denim entrepreneur to boot!

“RE/DONE is pleased to announce that Kaia Gerber has joined the company as an investor and creative partner,” says a press release distributed by the company. “In this role, Gerber will work closely with the leadership and design teams to help shape brand strategy, contribute to collection development, and collaborate on creative direction across campaigns and storytelling. Gerber will also join the RE/DONE advisory board, where her deep appreciation for vintage, iconic Americana and modern style will support the brand’s long-term vision, with a continued focus on innovation, cultural relevance, and community.”

Gerber’s professional association with the brand goes back to 2017 when her mother, OG supermodel Cindy Crawford, worked with the brand on a collection for Levi’s. Gerber was the one who first introduced Crawford to the brand — having worn them consistently before and ever since.

“RE/DONE has always felt like a natural extension of who I am,” says Gerber. “It honors the past while feeling completely of the moment. The brand represents a lifestyle rooted in authenticity, individuality, and timeless style. I’ve loved being part of its journey, and I’m excited to help shape what comes next — creating products and stories that feel personal, intentional, and deeply connected to today’s generation.”

Consumers will get to see Gerber’s direct influence on the brand starting with the release of their Spring 2026 campaign starring art world scion Secret Snow — daughter of the late Dash Snow and a visual artist in her own right. The campaign was shot by Malibu-based photographer (and frequent Gerber collaborator) Yasmin Diba.

“Kaia is a rare person — she instinctively understands culture, product, and authenticity, and she lives the values of this brand in a way that can’t be manufactured,” says RE/DONE CEO Phillip Prado. “Her relationship with RE/DONE has always been organic. As we build the next chapter of the brand, Kaia brings a point of view that feels both deeply personal and highly relevant to our community. Together, we’re focused on creating products that honor our heritage while pushing forward — thoughtfully, creatively, and with purpose.”