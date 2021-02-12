Justin Timberlake, who dated Britney Spears from 1999-2002, penned a post apologizing to the troubled pop star, sharing it to his almost 60 million followers today. Spears’ mental health as a result of her conservatorship and treatment by the mainstream media is currently the subject of a widely-viewed documentary.

After The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney aired this week, fans called out Timberlake over old interviews in which he ridiculed his ex-girlfriend, spoke about their sex life, and addressed why he hired a lookalike model for his Cry Me A River video as revenge. Many people also criticized Timberlake for contributing to Spears’ highly-public breakdown in the late 2000s.

In the statement, the dad-of-two wrote that he wanted to apologize to Spears and Janet Jackson, his co-performer during the infamous ‘nipplegate’ Super Bowl which almost destroyed her career, “because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

The post can be read it its entirety below:

Acknowledging his “missteps” that further contributed to “a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake assured fans he will do better in the future.

His wife, Jessica Biel, also commented on the post, stating, “I love you.”