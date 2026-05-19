Every Piece from the Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Collaboration

In what is probably the most hyped celebrity fashion collaboration of the year (at least so far), Jung Kook of K-Pop supergroup BTS has created a capsule collection for Calvin Klein that spans menswear, women’s wear, and accessories (well, two hats, but still!) and includes over 40 pieces.

“Partnering with Calvin Klein over the past few years has given me the opportunity to express myself through the brand’s iconic style, and it’s been exciting to work with Calvin Klein in this more personal, creative way,” said Jung Kook in a release. “As my first fashion collaboration, I wanted to fully immerse myself in the process, leveraging Calvin Klein’s design expertise to leave my mark on every piece. This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding and is a meaningful way to shape something lasting through design and storytelling.”

Naturally, Jung Kook also stars in the campaign, which was shot by famed lens master Alasdair McLellan.

“This collaboration brings together two cultural forces at full power, combining the unmistakable influence of Jung Kook with Calvin Klein’s iconic brand codes to create something with real impact,” said David Savman, global brand president for Calvin Klein. “Through Jung Kook’s lens, we’re able to express a more personal side of the partnership, inspired by his individuality and passion for motorcycles, all interpreted through the Calvin Klein aesthetic. Together, we are reimagining our icons for today in a way that feels authentic, culturally resonant and globally compelling.”

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein will be available on calvinklein.com/CKJK in participating markets beginning May 19, 2026 at 6:00 PM EST and in select Calvin Klein stores and wholesale partners on May 20, 2026, with retail prices ranging from $29 to $699.

Limited edition men’s and women’s underwear styles will be available exclusively at Calvin Klein’s Harajuku, Soho, and Champs-Élysées flagship stores. On May 20th, the brand will host immersive Jung Kook for Calvin Klein retail pop-ups around the world, including a one-day event in Los Angeles that will further bring consumers into the world of the collaboration, available on-site for purchase. Posters inspired by the campaign will be available at the pop-up and participating stores as a collectible gift-with-purchase.

Check out every single piece from the sure-to-sell-out collection below.

Men’s Tops

Men’s Denim

Men’s Outerwear

Men’s Underwear

Women’s Tops

Women’s Denim

Women’s Outerwear

Women’s Underwear

Accessories