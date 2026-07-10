Jumelle Collection’s Katherine Rosbottom and Elizabeth Rosbottom On Why They Love Southampton

Southampton is a beloved oasis for Jumelle Collection co-founders (and twins!) Katherine Rosbottom and Elizabeth Rosbottom, and a key influence for their feminine, elegant designs.

How long have you two been going out East?

Katherine Rosbottom: We’ve lived in Southampton for 20 years, and our lives in Southampton and New York City have become inseparable. Southampton is our backyard—a quiet retreat just 90 miles from the city, offering a welcome reprieve from the pace and energy of our New York lives. We often refer to it as “the back and forth,” a rhythm that allows us to enjoy the best of both worlds. It’s a seamless balance between the vibrancy of the city and the tranquility of the coast.

How does the area shape your creative process?

Katherine: Southampton has been a source of inspiration from the beginning. In fact, the signature blue of our Jumelle Collection was inspired by the stunning hydrangeas that bloom in our backyard each summer. We were so captivated by their color that we literally matched the blooms to a Pantone shade, creating a hue that became an integral part of our brand’s identity. It’s a constant reminder of the beauty, tranquility, and timeless elegance that Southampton brings to our lives and work.

Elizabeth Rosbottom: Something about the calm, quiet, unhurried pace of life Out East helps my creative process fully unfold. I often bring vision boards, fabric swatches, and early concepts with me from the city, but it’s not until I arrive in Southampton that everything begins to crystallize. Removed from the constant energy and distractions of urban life, I’m able to see the fabrics, silhouettes, and details with fresh clarity. The proximity to the ocean, the natural beauty of the landscape, and the simple rituals of daily life—from visiting local farmstands to enjoying the colors of the sunset to cooking with seasonal ingredients—create a sense of grounding. I do most of my sketching and illustrating out here, and designs evolve organically. The textures, colors, and ease of coastal living often find their way into the collection. Being in a place that I love so much brings out my strongest creative instincts, and many designs begin to truly come alive there.

Does the Hamptons’ serenity inform your designs differently than NYC’s energy?

Katherine: The contrast is at the heart of everything we create. New York brings energy, movement, sophistication, and a sense of purpose, and we’re constantly inspired by city life’s culture, architecture, fashion, and rhythm. Southampton offers the opposite—a sense of calm, ease, and understated beauty. That balance naturally finds its way into our designs; silhouettes are refined and polished, reflecting the sophistication of New York, yet they’re designed with an effortless ease that speaks to life in Southampton. We gravitate toward clean lines and timeless shapes that feel equally appropriate for a city dinner or a weekend by the water. Our color palettes are often influenced by the natural landscape of Southampton—the blues of the ocean and hydrangeas, the soft greens of the dunes, the sandy neutrals of the beach, and the changing light throughout the seasons. New York inspires the sharper, more tailored elements of our collections, and the confidence with which our pieces are worn. Ultimately, our design aesthetic lives in the space between the two—polished but relaxed, sophisticated but approachable, timeless yet modern.

What’s in the Hamptons wardrobe of a Jumelle Collection woman?

Elizabeth: It’s rooted in effortless elegance—pieces that feel equally at home during a leisurely morning at a local farmstand as they do at an intimate dinner party by the water. I design with the rhythm of summer Out East in mind, creating versatile silhouettes that transition seamlessly throughout the day while maintaining a sense of refinement. During the day, I envision our breezy cotton and linen dresses being worn for morning walks, afternoons spent by the beach, or long lunches with friends.

Any pieces epitomize that idyllic Hamptons lifestyle?

Elizabeth: The Antibes Dress is our bestselling dress, and it’s the quintessential Hamptons daytime piece when done in luxurious linen from Normandy. It’s perfect for gathering flowers in the garden or enjoying a quiet morning outdoors. I love the Riviera Dress, which has an adjustable halter neckline so you can easily wear a swimsuit underneath, and it’s made of a beautiful white eyelet our lace vendor in France customized for us, taking you effortlessly from a morning coffee-and-muffins run to meeting friends for lunch. Our Maybell Dress is elegant yet relaxed, with beautiful ties at the shoulder, and is made for a classic backyard lobster boil. The Croisette Dress is equally as suited to a romantic date night or couples’ dinner as it is an afternoon shopping in town. The embroidered cherries playfully nod to the season’s bounty. The Vineyard Dress, which was inspired by the sunflower fields next to Halsey Farm, offers understated glamour for an afternoon of wine tasting at Wölffer Estate.

What’s your ideal Saturday Out East?

Katherine: The day begins with sunrise yoga on the beach, then a stop at Tate’s for what we affectionately call the “good muffins” and its bacon-and-egg croissants. Next, we head to Halsey Farm to pick up handpicked summer berries for fresh smoothies, then head home to enjoy a leisurely breakfast on the terrace overlooking the pool and gardens. Sunny Saturdays are made for the water. We love spending the day boat-hopping across the Peconic Bay, stopping at Shelter Island for frosé before heading to The Terrace at The Pridwin for a long relaxed lunch. Other days, we’ll make the journey to Duryea’s Orient Point, where an afternoon can easily stretch into the evening. But wherever we go, there are always plenty of swimming stops along the way. Then, we’d spend the afternoon shopping locally before making our nonnegotiable stop at BuddhaBerry for a scoop of vegan chocolate sorbet.

Sounds incredible! And where’s dinner?

Katherine: Nothing beats gathering our closest friends for a seafood boil from Clamman. The table is set with classic East Coast charm—newspapers spread across the table, candlelight flickering, lobster crackers at every place setting, and, of course, bibs for everyone. It’s unfussy, joyful, and exactly the kind of evening we love most. Before dinner, there’s one final tradition we never miss—heading to our favorite bay beach to watch the sunset.

Beyond Southampton, where do you tend to hang out?

Katherine: We love Sag Harbor because it’s retained its authenticity and a genuine sense of community that feels increasingly rare. We love a leisurely lunch on the front porch at The American Hotel, and we’re excited about Babe’s Diner, which is such a wonderful addition to the neighborhood. We love the town’s relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere and captivating architecture. Some of the most beautiful, iconic, and historic houses in the Hamptons are in Sag Harbor Village, and they’re a constant source of inspiration. We also have a special place in our hearts for Hampton Bays. The waterfront restaurants are among our absolute favorites, and the town has a wonderfully authentic laid-back character. There’s a sense of effortless calm there, combined with the energy of a true boating community.

What are your local Hamptons haunts?

Katherine: Wyandanch Beach is not only beautiful and quiet but has the best cell service of all the beaches in Southampton. Also, Cryder Beach is a favorite; insider tip: There are a handful of parking spots that don’t require a coveted SH beach permit!

Elizabeth: For waterfront dining, we love Bell & Anchor, Cowfish, Canal Café, RUMBA, Oakland’s, The Beacon, and Duryea’s Orient Point; at many of these places, you can pull your boat right up and jump off for lunch or dinner.

Katherine: For farmstands, we go to Halsey Farm, which opens in July, or sometimes earlier if we’re lucky, and shop there until they close after Thanksgiving. The heads of lettuce there are exceptional—delicious, so fresh, and beautiful enough to use as a table centerpiece. And the floral bouquets are filled with rainbow-colored snapdragons and “dinner plate” dahlias—literally, they’re the size of dinner plates! Also, we go to Tate’s Farm for still-warm fresh eggs and chicken breasts; it’s the historic North Sea Farms founded by Richard “Tate” King, and its famous sister company is Tate’s Bake Shop. And Hank’s Farmstand has the best strawberries.