Jonathan Bailey is People’s Sexiest Man Alive!

Swoon! In a moment that’s taken over Instagram like wildfire, Jonathan Bailey has officially been crowned People’s latest Sexiest Man Alive. For the magazine’s 2025 issue, Bailey—notably the first out gay man to receive the title in the publication’s history—smolders while drenched by sharp blue ocean waves. Elsewhere in the issue, the British dreamboat basks on rocky beaches and nautical docks, works out in a singlet, enjoys a popsicle in the sunshine, and cuddles with his adorable pup, Benson—while shirtless, of course! We’ll be sure to pick up our copies (yes, plural) when they hit newsstands, though you can read Bailey’s interview covering his rise to fame, feeling comfortable in his own skin, and dating do’s and dont’s now on People.com.

All images: Jason Hetherington/Courtesy of People

Dua Lipa Steps Into Skincare With Augustinus Bader

Augustinus Bader’s latest chic collaborator is none other than Dua Lipa! The musician has teamed up with the innovative skincare brand to launch an affordable co-branded line, DUA by AB, which features a trio of science-backed products for effective skincare: a cleanser, complex serum, and a face cream. Each comes in a rosy bronzed container accented by deep blue lettering, marking a new era for Bader’s namesake brand while remaining true to Lipa’s modern, playful aesthetic. The moment marks Bader’s latest all-star collaboration since teaming up with Victoria Beckham on a rejuvenating moisturizer, created with her award-winning namesake beauty line. You can discover Lipa’s full collection, which ranges from $40 to $80, now on DuabyAB.com.

Ralph Lauren, Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen, Cynthia Rowley, And More Win Big At The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards

Last night’s CFDA Fashion Awards drew a star-studded crowd to the American Museum of Natural History! Hosted by Teyana Taylor, the evening celebrated the top established and emerging talents in the fashion industry. Though our invite for the ceremony seems to have been lost in the mail (though we did mingle during the cocktail reception), the night’s winners were certainly representative of today’s wave of artisans and tastemakers, including A$AP Rocky (Style Icon), Ralph Lauren (American Womenswear Designer), Thom Browne (American Menswear Designer), Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen (American Accessory Designer), Donatella Versace (Positive Change Award), Pieter Mulier (International Designer), and Sara Moonves (Media Award). Major honors also went to Ralph Rucci (Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award), Jerry Lorenzo (Innovation Award Presented by Amazon Fashion), Cynthia Rowley (Founders’ Award in honor of Eleanor Lambert), Andre Walker (Isabel Toledo Board of Directors’ Tribute), and Ashlynn Park (Google Shopping Emerging American Designer of the Year). All-star guests at the occasion included Rihanna, as well as Kimora Lee Simmons, Lily Allen, Olivia Dean, Naomi Watts, Saweetie, Addison Rae, Kelsea Ballerini, Jenna Lyons, Sunisa Lee, Corey Reese, and more.

Leslie Bibb Gets Sharp For Winter With Anine Bing!

Anine Bing has a new star face: Leslie Bibb! The stylish White Lotus and Confessions of a Shopaholic star fronts Bing’s latest campaign for her Winter 2025 collection, chicly outfitted in the label’s latest blue denim, smooth black leather, and accessories from gold-toned bracelets to low-heeled boots. Bibb’s shoot also marks the launch of her exclusive edit within Bing’s collection, which includes a range of delicious smooth suiting, cozy sweatshirts and knits, soft jackets, and more ideal for the frosty season ahead. We also spotted a tortoiseshell-framed set of ovular sunglasses that’s definitely going on our holiday wish lists! You can discover Bibb’s full edit now on AnineBing.com.

BOSS Strikes Up A Magical Partnership With Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

BOSS is bringing its pieces to the big screen for Lionsgate’s upcoming magic thriller, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Out on November 14, the film finds reunited magician group The Four Horsemen (Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, and Isla Fisher) facing down a dangerous diamond heiress (Rosamund Pike) while mentoring a new generation of illusionists. BOSS’ curated edit features pieces inspired by the film’s enchantment and sleek modernism, with styles ranging from sharp suiting to smooth sweaters, shimmering sequined dresses, and classic trousers and shirting. Styles will be curated based on characters on the brand’s website, as well as in-store activations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Las Vegas. The moment will also feature free gifts with purchase, as well as popcorn and—depending on location—live magic shows and color analysis sessions. Sounds magical! You can discover the full edit this fall on BOSS.com.

