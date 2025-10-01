Jonathan Anderson’s First Dior Women’s Collection Is Here

Bonjour, Jonathan! At long last, Jonathan Anderson‘s made his womenswear debut at Dior, which he brought to the runway this morning at Paris Fashion Week. Much like his first Dior men’s show this summer, Anderson’s new collection nodded to the French house’s staple codes and heritage—while still mixing in the artistic design signatures seen at his own namesake brand and previous tenure at Loewe. His resulting line featured revamped takes on Dior’s signature lettering, seen in a new logo debuted on Instagram this week—and crafted as gleaming bag chains on a soft new suede satchel. The label’s “New Look” skirt suit was reimagined as a cropped tuxedo jacket and pleated mini set, as well—while a combination of delicate knits, denim, subtly preppy formalwear, and structured regency-esque gowns served as a clear complement to his royalty-inspired Spring ’26 men’s collection. Smooth, ladylike leather pumps with twisted tie accents, rosette-topped slippers, and bow-topped sandals rounded out the range with a decidedly feminine feel.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Celine Dion Shines For Charlotte Tilbury’s Holiday Campaign

It’s all coming back to me now! Celine Dion has officially been crowned the latest star face of Charlotte Tilbury, fronting the glamorous beauty brand’s glittering new holiday campaign. Shimmering onstage in sequins and feathers, a radiant Dion clutches Tilbury’s newest fragrance, Star Confidence—a warm mix of blackcurrant, oakmoss, and patchouli housed in a glistening golden bottle. But that’s not all! The superstar is also joined by Jourdan Dunn and Quentin Blackwell in the accompanying campaign video for Tilbury’s new “Charlotte’s Magic Gifting Universe” gift guide, including the brand’s new Hollywood Instant Look in a Palette face palette. Looks like the holidays are destined to be merry and bright!

Marie Claire and Who What Wear Launch New Contributor Collectives

Talk about a happy coincidence! Within the last week, Marie Claire and Who What Wear have both revealed new contributor groups, marking a shift at both digital-first titles. On Thursday, Marie Claire took to Instagram to share its new Style At Large group of fashion contributors, including Angela Fink, Julia Gall, and Marina Larroude. Today, Who What Wear revealed its new Editors in Residence group—also on Instagram—featuring familiar faces like Chriselle Lim, Tiffany Reid, Molly Dickson, Max Berlinger, and Karla Welch. With a combination of designers, tastemakers, stylists, and new and OG editors, each group is poised to expand their title’s content reach and range—and doing so beyond solely editorial teams. Time will tell if the operations at each are a success—but either way, we’ll be watching!

