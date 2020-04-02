In today’s “Cabin Fever Diaries,” we check in with The Lions Model Management dreamboat, Jon Kortajarena, who is currently in Los Angeles on lockdown. He tells The Daily what he’s learned from time alone and why he’d love to be spending this time with Britney Spears. Meanwhile we’d be quite content spending quarantine with Jon Kortajarena.

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

That I can be happy and productive while I’m alone as long as I know my family is safe. When you know the main things in your life are well, everything else can be transformed and bring out my creativity. I’m discovering new goals in my life and realizing some others are not important anymore. I’m reconnecting with myself.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

I’ve been listening to myself more. Sometimes you just do random things so that you don’t think much about what’s happening inside you. But now there is no choice. You must listen to the voices inside, feel them and do something about them.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

Going out with my friends and dancing. Karaoke at home alone is not the same.

What are you doing to decompress?

Staying in touch with my family and friends, trying meditation and some gardening.

How are you staying active?

I jump rope, swim in the pool, and [play] some video games that keep me moving.

How’s your sleep?

Amazing. I sleep like a baby. 10 hours a day.

What are you doing to help others?

I donate money to different charities. I have found different ways to put people at their homes in touch with others that are sick and alone in hospitals. We created this channel with letters so that they feel less alone in this dramatic circumstances. And it’s working really well. And in social media, I send lots of birthday messages to those who are alone and can’t celebrate it with their loved ones. It brings a smile on their faces at least.

If you could be in self-isolation with anyone, who would it be?

Britney Spears, so she could show me her moves from the ’90s.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since distancing/isolating?

I don’t know if it’s the weirdest, but I realized that I’m not so sure or confident about some things I thought I was. I made myself question many things I hadn’t thought of in a long time, and since I have changed, the answers have changed too. It’s part of being more mature or more myself I guess.

What are you most anxious about?

With the idea that once this is all over, people will forget that this is a message from our planet and go back to disrespecting and destroying the nature and all the species that we share with world.

What have you been watching on TV?

So many movies…Green Book, Marriage Story, 1917, Lady Bird, JoJo Rabbit, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, Cold War.. and shows like The Hunters, Modern Love, Dark, Patrick Melrose, and I can’t wait to see Tales from The Loop that is coming out April 3rd on Amazon Prime where I play a special guest.

What do you want to do when this is all over?

Hug the people I love, reconnect with the people I don’t talk for ego, and get a tequila with my friends.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

As I said before, I’m more aware with the urgency to take care of our planet and I will keep fighting for that.

What has been the most surprising thing about this whole experience for you?

How insignificant we are when we see life in the biggest picture. How the world has stopped because of a virus and how it gave me an extra dose of humbleness. I think we all need it a lot.

