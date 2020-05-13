Have Cocktails with Martha Stewart Tonight

Today is World Cocktail Day and Belvedere is celebrating with a special virtual mixology session tonight with the legendary Martha Stewart. The brand’s charming education manager, Alice Farquhar, will be joining Stewart on Belvedere’s Instagram channel (@belvederevodka) at 7PM EST tonight. They’ll be launching the brand’s newest initiative, Quality over Quantity, in the US timed to the 214th anniversary of World Cocktail Day. The initiative is centered on inspiring mindful consumption through the celebration of the brand’s all-natural philosophy. That’s a good thing.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.