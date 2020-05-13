Chic Report

Have Cocktails with Martha Stewart Tonight

by Eddie Roche
written by Eddie Roche
Martha Stewart (Patrick McMullan)

Today is World Cocktail Day and Belvedere is celebrating with a special virtual mixology session tonight with the legendary Martha Stewart. The brand’s charming education manager, Alice Farquhar, will be joining Stewart on Belvedere’s Instagram channel (@belvederevodka) at 7PM EST tonight. They’ll be launching the brand’s newest initiative, Quality over Quantity, in the US timed to the 214th anniversary of World Cocktail Day. The initiative is centered on inspiring mindful consumption through the celebration of the brand’s all-natural philosophy.  That’s a good thing.

Alice Farquhar (BFA)

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

