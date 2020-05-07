Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Johnny Depp to Join Dr. Barbara Sturm for Live Global Event This Saturday

Dr. Barbara Sturm, fashion’s go-to skincare expert, will be hosting a global live event on Saturday at 12PM ET/9AM PT on YouTube in the name of togetherness, selfcare and support of frontline health workers. The event dubbed #STURMMASKATHON is raising funds and awareness for the World Health Organization and First Responders First.

The two-hour event will include live and video messages from Johnny Depp, Hailey Bieber, Colton Haynes, Tiwa Savage, Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna, Dr. Jake Deutsch & Cure Urgent Care, Maria Sharapova, Olivia Culpo, Alessandra Ambrosio, Lais Ribeiro, Devon Windsor, Eli Mizrahi, Shanina Shaik, Luke Eisner, Nicky Rothschild, Karolina Kurkova, and Brad Goreski.

In preparation for the event, Team Sturm has been sending complimentary Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Mask sachets to registered viewers, and participants can continue to register and donate here.

“We want to stay in touch with you and share moments of unity during these difficult times,” Dr.

Barbara Sturm said in a statement. “This is an initiative that we are incredibly passionate about.

We hope to create a network of support for everyone around the world and raise funds to donate

medical masks where they are needed the most.”

You can set a reminder to watch on YouTube.

