JLo Adds ‘Fashion Designer’ To Her Resume As She Launches First Handbag With Coach

Coach has tapped longtime campaign face Jennifer Lopez to go one step further in her journey with the heritage brand. Today, a glimpse at the superstar’s first collaboration with the house was revealed with the launch of the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag.

Lopez designed the bag alongside creative director Stuart Vevers. The accessory is inspired by values that are important to both parties: authenticity and inclusivity. The calf leather and genuine snakeskin bag features a hangtag and just for all megafans out there, it even bears a patch featuring the performer’s signature.

Sharing the news with her 132 million Instagram followers, Lopez wrote that she was “excited” about her first foray into designing. “You guys know I do a lot, so I need a bag that does too,” she wrote. (You can say that again!)

The bag retails for $495. We can’t wait to see what else will come from this meeting of the minds…

Shop it before it sells out

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.