Jimmy Choo Unveils Latest Installment of Their ‘From the Atelier’ Series

It’s been seven years since Jimmy Choo lauched the Bon Bon bag and this may just be the most beautiful iteration yet.

Taking inspiration from a bespoke artwork by paper artist Helen Musselwhite, the capsule collection seeks to translate the intricate beauty of the four seasons (Winter, Spring, Summer, and Fall) through the use of cut and layered leather to create a set of bags that blur the line between fine handbags and haute jewelry.

For Spring, the Bon Bon is reimagined in ‘Peony’ pink leather – a nod to one of Creative Director Sandra Choi’s favorite flowers – evoking the optimism of new blooms.

Summer emerges in pale, sun-bleached tones that capture the ease of long days with nothing to do but take in the scenery.

Fall is expressed through layered detailing and an earthy metallic palette reminiscent of falling leaves.

Winter is rendered in silver leather and metallic accents, evoking frost-tipped flowers and the bare trees of the year’s coldest months.

To complete the capsule, a curated selection of shoes will also be available through the brand’s Made-to-Order service.

“From the Atelier is an opportunity for us to explore design in its purest sense,” said Choi via a press release. “Allowing us to experiment, to push craftsmanship further, and to celebrate the beauty of making. Nature has always been a powerful reference point in my world, its resilient and evolving beauty something I keep returning to. With this collection, I wanted to capture the emotion of the seasons, translating those moments into pieces that feel precious and enduring. I was so drawn to Helen’s work and how she transforms paper into such animated designs full of feeling. There is such precision and poetry in her process, and I love that it is entirely analogue, built slowly and thoughtfully by hand. That sense of materiality and care felt deeply aligned with our own approach to craftsmanship at Jimmy Choo.”

The exclusive ‘From the Atelier’ capsule collection will be available in select boutiques globally starting April 22.