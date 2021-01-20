Jill Biden Chooses Young Designer Alexandra O’Neill Of Markarian For A Symbolic And Hopeful Day

Alexandra O’Neill, the New York-based talent behind Markarian, said that she was “incredible humbled” to be a small part of a historic moment, as the incoming First Lady of the United States donned a custom-created coat and dress set (and matching silk face mask!) created by the fledgling designer for today’s Inauguration ceremony.

Dr. Biden’s wool, tweed, and velvet coat and chiffon dress in its ocean blue hue and subtly sparkling Swarovski crystal detailing speaks volumes. Known for its trustworthy and stable connotations, blue also manages to have something of a calming and reassuring effect: a tonic for the anxiety-inducing news cycle as of late. As for the twinkling and mesmerizing crystals, we sure could all do with a reminder that lightness and brightness is hopefully on the horizon again.

While President Biden opted for a tried-and-true navy suit from iconic and time-honored American designer Ralph Lauren, O’Neill represents the new guard: the emerging star was taught to sew by her grandma, Gigi, as a child and has endeavored to create a luxury, made-to-order eveningwear brand that’s rooted in values. From her office-meets-studio in the West Village, O’Neill and her team are committed to sustainability and supporting the city’s garment industry.

For yesterday’s gathering at the COVID memorial, Dr. Biden opted to wear a regal purple coat by another up-and-coming American designer, Jonathan Cohen, strongly signaling her commitment to nurture the industry’s new talent.

Barely four-year-old label Markarian—which fittingly takes its name from a class of galaxies characterized by a strong, continuous emission of radiant light—is often referred to as an outfitter for modern-day princess moments, and one can only imagine that O’Neill feels like she’s living in a fairytale of her own today with this career-making achievement.

