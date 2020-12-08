A Collection To Obsess Over: Jil Sander Pre-Fall ’21

Under the creative direction of Lucie and Luke Meier, Jil Sander Pre-Fall ’21 is an offering for a woman who doesn’t want to sacrifice feeling sharp and powerful, while simultaneously opting for warmth and comfort.

That duality shone through in a collection that presented no shortage of options for those seemingly unharmonious needs. Relaxed and playful pieces had the appearance of loungewear, but with no hint of laziness in sight. Think: athletic elements such as zippers and funnel necks and a sporty, pared-back color palette. Meanwhile, roomy joggers, tracksuits, and anoraks in luxe fabrics like silk, wool, and leather were often given a tailored finish by the addition of an office-ready jacket here or a cinched in belt there.

Despite many masculine influences, the collection wasn’t devoid of femininity, thanks to ultra wearable and versatile A-line skirts and fitted jersey maxi dresses. A blush colored oversize cashmere coat was perfect for this season and for years to come—as was a fuzzy buttercream shearling one—while turtlenecks and plain blazers were jazzed up with chunky gold jewelry. As for handbags, there was no shortage of wishlist-worthy squishy clutches or options to tuck in neatly under the crook of the arm. Meanwhile, gold buckled pointy boots made sure none of these outfits will stay at home for too long.

See the full collection below:

