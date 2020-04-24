6 Mother’s Day Jewelry Ideas She’ll Love

Mother’s Day is just two weeks away, so the pressure is on to find the perfect present to smother your mother with love! Jewelry is always an ideal gift, as it can be worn year-round, it fits all shapes and sizes, and it can become a treasured family heirloom someday. With so many choices out there, we turned to our friends at LAGOS for style recommendations for all the different kinds of moms out there – here are our favorites!

1. For the Nature Enthusiast

Honeybee Necklace, $500

Pendant with 18kt gold Caviar beading and black rhodium on sterling silver.



2. For the New Mom

Mom Bead Bracelet, $300

Sterling silver bracelet with highly polished station with MOM engraved with stretch fit.



3. For the Water Lover

Pearl Drop Earrings, $275

Lightweight freshwater cultured 10mm pearl drop earrings.



4. For the Classics Connoisseur

LAGOS Diamond Cuff Bracelet, $1250

Caviar beading with highly polished sterling silver stations with faceted diamond end caps.



5. For the Hopeless Romantic

Love Knot Pendant, $2650

18k gold love knot pendant and 16-18″ ball chain necklace.



6. For the Minimalist

Diamond X Ring, $1825

Diamonds set with signature 18k gold beading.



Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.